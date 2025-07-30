Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S-Africa declares its readiness for US sanctions

2025-07-30 06:19:13
(MENAFN) South Africa is ready to face potential sanctions from the United States related to its foreign policy, said Mike Mabuyakhulu, a senior African National Congress (ANC) leader from KwaZulu-Natal. Speaking at an event in Durban welcoming a Palestinian delegation, Mabuyakhulu acknowledged that when South Africa decided to take Israel to the International Court of Justice, they anticipated backlash from supporters of Israel, including possible isolation.

“We knew the consequences, and while we will endure hardships, we are prepared because we stand for a just cause,” Mabuyakhulu stated.

His remarks come as the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs passed a bill reviewing relations with South Africa and considering sanctions due to disagreements over South Africa’s positions on the Israel-Gaza conflict and its land expropriation policies. The Trump administration has misinterpreted South Africa’s land reform laws as allowing seizure of white-owned farms without compensation.

Additionally, South Africa could face a 30% tariff on exports to the US, excluding some key minerals like gold, platinum, and coal, as part of broader trade tensions.

Though the bill still requires further approval before becoming law, political analysts doubt it will pass. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded calmly, expressing hope for a peaceful resolution.

However, Mabuyakhulu was firm, saying the ANC and South Africa will not be intimidated for supporting Palestine. “We stand proud and unwavering. As Tata Madiba said, our friends are our friends, and your enemies cannot be ours. We will stand with Palestine no matter what,” he declared.

