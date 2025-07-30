Straighterline Debuts Finish Your Degree Day On Aug. 6 With Free College Giveaway To Empower College Stop-Outs To Return

A new StraighterLine poll found that cost was the number one contributing factor in college stop-outs not completing their education. A staggering 78 percent of stop-outer survey respondents would reportedly go back to school if offered free college-level credits. StraighterLine is supporting their return by offering the equivalent of a free semester of college to anyone who signs up for their online learning program on 'Finish Your Degree Day'.

"I'm incredibly proud that this campaign will help so many people finish their degrees, many of whom stopped out of college for no fault of their own," said StraighterLine CEO Matt Hulett. "At StraighterLine, we want to help people write the next chapter of their success story, especially given the fact that college graduation is still the single greatest accelerator of wage growth. This campaign has the real opportunity to reignite learners' potential and bring hope to those who may feel that completing college is out-of-reach."

According to StraighterLine's new research, nearly 3 in 4 stop-outs (73 percent) believe not finishing their degree had caused them to miss out on a job they really wanted. Of the stop-outs surveyed, 67 percent said not finishing their degree feels like a personal failure and over a third reported having gone so far as to hide the fact that they did not have a college degree from others.

Dr. Melanie Glennon, Chief Learning Officer at StraighterLine, believes 'Finish Your Degree Day' will empower college stop-outs to reclaim their potential.

"Stop-outs who come to StraighterLine aren't learners who left college because they lacked the will, but rather because life got in the way," explains Glennon. "As someone who has spent my entire career in education, I feel a deep responsibility to these learners. By giving them an accessible and free way to opt back into their education, we're offering stop-outs a meaningful learning experience on their own terms."

First-time StraighterLine students who enroll on Aug. 6 will receive four months of free access to select courses. No credit card is required to take advantage of this offer. To learn more about the giveaway and to claim your free college credits via StraighterLine, visit finishyourdegree .

