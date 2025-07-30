MTC Visits 4 Major Medical Tourism Hubs In Turkey To Verify Clinics And Standards

MTC's Visit to Vera Clinic, Istanbul featuring Advanced OxyCure Hair Transplant Tech

- Mr. Deepak Datta, CEO, MTCDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MTC, the leading global medical tourism company with 17 years of expertise, advanced its vision of personalized patient support during its 2025 on‐site visits.The visit focused on Turkey, which is known for its advanced technology and high healthcare standards. It has become a key destination for dental work, cosmetic surgery, and orthopedic treatments.With access to medical care becoming increasingly challenging in countries like the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore and Japan, patients are now looking for more economical options abroad.MTC has guided more than ten thousand patients, offering affordable self-paying options across 50 countries.Here's a walk-through of MTC's site inspections of leading clinics across Turkey.ISTANBULThe journey in Istanbul began at DentSpa Dental Clinic. Awarded“Top European Clinic of the Year 2024” in Odontology, DentSpa has treated over 50,000 patients from the US, Australia, and Europe.MTC and DentSpa have partnered for over four years to provide exceptional dental tourism support, and with this recent visit, MTC expands the alliance to include cosmetic surgery and hair transplants.DentSpa also features a dedicated Guest Experience Manager to ensure every detail of the treatment journey is seamless.MTC's collaboration with DentSpa provides patients access to world‐class dental and cosmetic treatment and significant cost savings in Istanbul.Next up, MTC conducted an on-site review of Vera Clinic, an ISO‐certified center for hair transplants and cosmetic surgeries.Highlights from MTC's Turkey Site Inspections at Vera Clinic, Istanbul, Turkey- Clinic offers scar‐free procedures and quick recovery- 18‐month post‐operative aftercare- Equipped with OxyCure hair transplant treatment with a 98% success rate- Strict Adherence to Personal Data Protection Law and Distance Sales ContractFor detailed insights, explore our complete guide, Medical Tourism in Turkey .ANTALYAIn Antalya, MTC visited Secil Dental Clinic, recognized for aesthetic dentistry.Highlights from MTC's Turkey Site Inspections at Secil Dental Clinic, Antalya, Turkey- Equipped with a Digital Dental Unit matching US technology standards- Offers a lifetime warranty on dental implants- Treated 1,200 happy patients from across 15 different countriesLearn more about Dental Work in Antalya through MTC's curated resources.IZMIRMTC visited DentGlow, an ISO certified dental clinic in Izmir. Located in the city's prime area, it offers general, restorative, preventative, and cosmetic treatments under one roof. DentGlow also has an exclusive Digital Laboratory for precise dental restorations.For MTC, seeing DentGlow's tech and team up close means we can confidently guide patients looking for reliable dental care in Izmir.BURSAIn Bursa, MTC toured Klinik Bursa, a leading dental clinic and Turkey's first and only certified ZAGA Center. The clinic specializes in zygomatic implants, treating patients with severe upper jaw bone loss.Over six years, the clinic has treated 10,000+ patients and maintains an impressive 98% implant success rate with five‐year follow‐ups.MTC's partnership with Klinik Bursa enhances its network of trusted specialists, providing patients access to Turkey's most advanced solutions for complex full‐arch implant cases that are often considered untreatable with conventional methods.For more details on dental treatment in Turkey, explore our guide, Dental Tourism in Turkey .MTC's Turkey visit also included Turan & Turan Health Group to evaluate its orthopedic and spine care services for international patients.As the first clinic in Turkey to introduce robotic technology in orthopedic surgery, it remains the only center performing robotic spine surgery with the Mazor X system.The team at Turan & Turan is led by Dr. Kayhan Turan, an orthopedic surgeon trained in the U.S., Germany, and Turkey.MTC's walkthrough reviewed innovations like Navio 7 knee arthroplasty and O‐ARM neurological monitoring. It also noted patient‐friendly features such as no waiting lists and VIP transfers for medical travelers.Fourteen clinics across Turkey were assessed during the visit, building strong relationships with each facility. These efforts ensure patients get a hassle-free travel when choosing treatment abroad.About MTC:Med Tourism Co, LLC (MTC) has been helping people afford medical and dental treatments abroad for 17 years. We work with top hospitals worldwide to ensure you get quality healthcare at a low cost.Our clients' happy smiles motivate us to do better every day. Thousands of success stories show how deeply we care about each patient. At MTC, we make life easy for our clients by providing life-saving treatments with compassion.For More Information or Patient Inquiries:US: +1-800-661-2126; +1-214-571-4553UK: +44‐7458‐152456Australia: +61‐4‐8885‐6474

