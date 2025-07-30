Syn By Jia Sheng Chen Wins Silver In A' Homeware Design Awards

Syn

Innovative Calendar Design Recognized for Unique Layout and Mechanical Structure

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of homeware design, has announced Syn by Jia Sheng Chen as a Silver winner in the Homeware Design category. This prestigious award celebrates the innovative design of Syn, a universal calendar that stands out for its unique layout and mechanical, three-dimensional structure.Syn's recognition by the A' Homeware Design Award holds significance for both the designer and the industry as a whole. The design addresses the growing need for innovative and functional homeware products that enhance user experience without relying on digital applications. By aligning with current trends and advancing industry standards, Syn demonstrates the potential for creative solutions in the homeware sector.What sets Syn apart is its ingenious design that adapts to various time intervals and date changes. Inspired by the philosophy of Lo-Tek design, Syn incorporates traditional knowledge into a modern, user-friendly form. The calendar's laser-cut acrylic pointers, aluminum CNC frame, and rubber gaskets work together to create a universal layout that accommodates any month and day. This innovative structure design overcomes the limitations of traditional calendars, providing a more detailed and flexible approach to organizing tasks and events.The Silver A' Homeware Design Award for Syn serves as a testament to Jia Sheng Chen's dedication to pushing the boundaries of design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the Forenext Design studio, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of homeware design. The award also motivates the team to continue striving for excellence and creating products that positively impact users' lives.Team MembersSyn was designed by Jia Sheng Chen in collaboration with the Forenext Design Team.Interested parties may learn more at:About Jia Sheng ChenJohnny Jiasheng Chen is a Los Angeles-based designer and artist recognized for his innovative and cross-disciplinary practices in design and art. As the founder of Forenext Design Studio, he passionately seeks new experiences and unique alternatives, exploring fresh perspectives on materials, cultures, humanity, and speculative futures.About Forenext DesignForenext is an innovative design studio that focuses on creating new experiences and providing creative solutions via different design media. The multidisciplinary team of designers and researchers conducts projects ranging from cultural and creative design to visionary avant-garde design, utilizing design as a medium to identify present opportunities and speculate on future possibilities.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Homeware Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through functional, aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on criteria such as innovative functionality, user experience, material selection, sustainability, ergonomics, market potential, and social impact.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award recognizes and promotes superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

