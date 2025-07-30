Calling All Explorers For New Jurassic World: Rebirth AI-Immersive Experience With Prezzee

Intrepid explorers can join Jurassic World Rebirth's Zora Bennett and her team as they undertake an action-packed mission to the most dangerous place on Earth to collect DNA from the most colossal dinosaur species to ever exist.

Those brave enough will be briefed on travel to the island, home to InGen's top secret research facility, where the worst of their worst experiments were left behind. Among the dinosaurs on the tropical, three of the most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere remain. Their DNA, which Zora's team are out to collect, holds the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

After receiving a personalized mission briefing and ID card, those explorers that are fearless enough can join this thrilling mission, and also have the chance to win a $1,000 Prezzee Smart gift card, by sharing their expedition on TikTok, Instagram or Facebook and tagging Prezzee.

Jane Scotcher, Chief Marketing Officer at Prezzee commented:

"The Jurassic Park franchise is one of the biggest and most loved of all time and through the power of AI anyone can prepare to walk among, and be chased by, dinosaurs. We're inviting all adventure-enthusiasts to join the hype of the new movie, find out about these magnificent creatures and share the excitement with their friends.

"At Prezzee, we believe the best gifts aren't just things, they're experiences. That's why we created Magical Moments, an immersive, digital-led experience range that brings the power of storytelling and technology together to create a magical and deeply personal experience for our customers."

About Prezzee

Prezzee is a global leader in digital gifting and payments who has sold over 140 million gift cards, with over 1,500 brand partners and 6 million customers worldwide. Prezzee's mission is to change lives through the power of giving - its borderless payment technology helps people connect with one another and create memorable moments that truly matter. Founded in Australia almost 10 years ago, Prezzee operates in the United States of America, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. To learn more about Prezzee, visit .

About Jurassic World Rebirth

A new era is born as an extraction team races to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility inhabited by the worst dinosaurs left behind. Led by covert operations expert Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), the mission to secure genetic material from three colossal creatures becomes complicated when Zora's team encounters a shipwrecked civilian family. Stranded together on this forbidden island, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

About UNIVERSAL PRODUCTS & EXPERIENCES

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal's iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company's extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences .

