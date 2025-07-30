403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Accuses Germany of Fueling Anti-Russia Beliefs
(MENAFN) The Kremlin accused the German administration of inciting anti-Russian sentiment across Europe, Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday, reacting to remarks made by high-ranking German political and military figures.
Since Chancellor Friedrich Merz assumed office in May, Berlin has adopted a notably rigid approach toward Moscow.
Earlier this month, Merz asserted that diplomatic efforts in resolving the Ukraine crisis had been “exhausted,” and reiterated his backing for sending arms to Kiev.
He also insisted that Russia should pay no less than €500 billion ($540 billion) for rebuilding Ukraine.
When prompted to respond to recent comments from German authorities, Peskov remarked: “Germany is… whipping up hysterical Russophobia,” and “tries to play a leading role on the European continent” in painting Russia in a negative light.
“They are doing everything to create the image of an enemy out of our nation.”
Peskov expressed that Moscow “deeply regrets” Berlin's approach and the fact that it “spends vast resources” promoting such a policy.
He stressed, “This is certainly not in the interests of the European people.”
Prominent German leaders have recently intensified their criticism of Russia.
Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul warned last week that Berlin intends to provide Kiev with long-range armaments capable of reaching deep into Russian territory.
Moscow has cautioned that these deliveries could result in significant escalation.
Since Chancellor Friedrich Merz assumed office in May, Berlin has adopted a notably rigid approach toward Moscow.
Earlier this month, Merz asserted that diplomatic efforts in resolving the Ukraine crisis had been “exhausted,” and reiterated his backing for sending arms to Kiev.
He also insisted that Russia should pay no less than €500 billion ($540 billion) for rebuilding Ukraine.
When prompted to respond to recent comments from German authorities, Peskov remarked: “Germany is… whipping up hysterical Russophobia,” and “tries to play a leading role on the European continent” in painting Russia in a negative light.
“They are doing everything to create the image of an enemy out of our nation.”
Peskov expressed that Moscow “deeply regrets” Berlin's approach and the fact that it “spends vast resources” promoting such a policy.
He stressed, “This is certainly not in the interests of the European people.”
Prominent German leaders have recently intensified their criticism of Russia.
Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul warned last week that Berlin intends to provide Kiev with long-range armaments capable of reaching deep into Russian territory.
Moscow has cautioned that these deliveries could result in significant escalation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment