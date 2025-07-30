Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin Accuses Germany of Fueling Anti-Russia Beliefs

2025-07-30 04:12:54
(MENAFN) The Kremlin accused the German administration of inciting anti-Russian sentiment across Europe, Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday, reacting to remarks made by high-ranking German political and military figures.

Since Chancellor Friedrich Merz assumed office in May, Berlin has adopted a notably rigid approach toward Moscow.

Earlier this month, Merz asserted that diplomatic efforts in resolving the Ukraine crisis had been “exhausted,” and reiterated his backing for sending arms to Kiev.

He also insisted that Russia should pay no less than €500 billion ($540 billion) for rebuilding Ukraine.

When prompted to respond to recent comments from German authorities, Peskov remarked: “Germany is… whipping up hysterical Russophobia,” and “tries to play a leading role on the European continent” in painting Russia in a negative light.

“They are doing everything to create the image of an enemy out of our nation.”

Peskov expressed that Moscow “deeply regrets” Berlin's approach and the fact that it “spends vast resources” promoting such a policy.

He stressed, “This is certainly not in the interests of the European people.”

Prominent German leaders have recently intensified their criticism of Russia.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul warned last week that Berlin intends to provide Kiev with long-range armaments capable of reaching deep into Russian territory.

Moscow has cautioned that these deliveries could result in significant escalation.

