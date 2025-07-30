Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
French Region Declares Drought Alerts

2025-07-30 03:23:31
(MENAFN) France's southeastern region of Alpes-Maritimes announced drought-related warnings on Tuesday, affecting a total of 45 communes within its territory.

"After reviewing the proposals from the Water Resources Committee, Laurent Hottiaux, Prefect of Alpes-Maritimes, decided to place 40 communes (across 4 watersheds) under a drought alert and 5 communes (1 watershed) under a heightened drought alert," it stated in an official announcement.

The statement also mentioned that a vigilance level has been initiated for additional watersheds throughout the department, indicating growing concern over water scarcity.

Authorities in Alpes-Maritimes detailed the restrictions linked to the alert phase.

These include a ban on daytime watering of lawns and home gardens, the shutdown of beachside showers, forbidding water-based games, and imposing limitations on the use of water for industrial, farming, and recreational purposes.

