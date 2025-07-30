403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French Region Declares Drought Alerts
(MENAFN) France's southeastern region of Alpes-Maritimes announced drought-related warnings on Tuesday, affecting a total of 45 communes within its territory.
"After reviewing the proposals from the Water Resources Committee, Laurent Hottiaux, Prefect of Alpes-Maritimes, decided to place 40 communes (across 4 watersheds) under a drought alert and 5 communes (1 watershed) under a heightened drought alert," it stated in an official announcement.
The statement also mentioned that a vigilance level has been initiated for additional watersheds throughout the department, indicating growing concern over water scarcity.
Authorities in Alpes-Maritimes detailed the restrictions linked to the alert phase.
These include a ban on daytime watering of lawns and home gardens, the shutdown of beachside showers, forbidding water-based games, and imposing limitations on the use of water for industrial, farming, and recreational purposes.
"After reviewing the proposals from the Water Resources Committee, Laurent Hottiaux, Prefect of Alpes-Maritimes, decided to place 40 communes (across 4 watersheds) under a drought alert and 5 communes (1 watershed) under a heightened drought alert," it stated in an official announcement.
The statement also mentioned that a vigilance level has been initiated for additional watersheds throughout the department, indicating growing concern over water scarcity.
Authorities in Alpes-Maritimes detailed the restrictions linked to the alert phase.
These include a ban on daytime watering of lawns and home gardens, the shutdown of beachside showers, forbidding water-based games, and imposing limitations on the use of water for industrial, farming, and recreational purposes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment