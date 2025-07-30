Summer Settles In: Mild Weather Returns To Most Of Jordan, Heat Persists In The South

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 30 (Petra) – A sense of balance returns to the weather across Jordan today, as the height of summer settles into a calmer rhythm. Most regions are enjoying typical seasonal warmth, while the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba remain under the familiar intensity of midsummer heat.In the capital and across the highlands, the day begins with a light northwesterly breeze and scattered low clouds brushing the horizon. The air is warm but not stifling, and the sun, though ever-present, carries less of the sharpness that marked previous days.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, a slight dip in temperatures is expected on Thursday, offering a gentle reprieve for much of the country. The highlands and central regions will feel pleasantly warm, while the southern and low-lying areas continue to hold onto the heat. Low clouds may drift in again, particularly over the northern hills and central skies, and the northwest winds will continue to pick up now and then as the day progresses.This weather pattern is expected to persist into Friday settled, familiar, and characteristic of late July in the Kingdom. Though the desert sun remains strong and the southern landscapes stay dry and hot, much of Jordan will enjoy conditions that are comfortably warm, without extremes.By Saturday, a modest rise in temperatures is forecast, nudging most regions back toward their seasonal norms. The desert winds will carry a bit more heat, the southern air will grow heavier, and yet the broader picture remains stable: a summer in full stride, steady and predictable, shaped by sun, wind, and the occasional passing cloud.Today's forecast temperatures reflect this balance. In East Amman, highs are expected to reach 33 C, cooling to 21 C overnight. West Amman will range from 31 to 19. The northern highlands will top out at 29 C, with evening lows near 16, while the Sharah highlands will see a similar range of 30 by day and 15 by night.The desert stretches farther east will feel significantly hotter, with highs reaching 38 C. The central plains will hover around 32. In the northern Jordan Valley, the mercury is expected to rise to 40 C, while the southern valley and Aqaba both brace for highs of 42 C. The Dead Sea will also reach 41 C, with overnight temperatures staying well above 24 degrees.