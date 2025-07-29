403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil-Arab Gallery #7
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) The Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brazil honored outgoing and incoming Arab diplomats in Brasília. Symbolic gifts were given to Georges Jallad, the new ambassador of Lebanon to Mexico, and Ahmad Al-Assad, the ambassador of Palestine to Bolivia. Also honored were the counselor to the Embassy of Kuwait, Abraham Altoura, who is returning to his country, and Fahd bin Qarmla, who will lead the Saudi Arabian high-level diplomatic mission in Spain. The gifts received included the names of all Arab ambassadors and of the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce's president William Adib Dib Junior and secretary-general Mohamad Mourad. Supplied
The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #7 appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment