Brazil-Arab Gallery #7


2025-07-29 11:07:06
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) The Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brazil honored outgoing and incoming Arab diplomats in Brasília. Symbolic gifts were given to Georges Jallad, the new ambassador of Lebanon to Mexico, and Ahmad Al-Assad, the ambassador of Palestine to Bolivia. Also honored were the counselor to the Embassy of Kuwait, Abraham Altoura, who is returning to his country, and Fahd bin Qarmla, who will lead the Saudi Arabian high-level diplomatic mission in Spain. The gifts received included the names of all Arab ambassadors and of the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce's president William Adib Dib Junior and secretary-general Mohamad Mourad.

Supplied

The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #7 appeared first on ANBA News Agency .

