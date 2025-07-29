Agribrasil Sold To Omani Fund-Owned Solaris
Agribrasil disclosed the deal as a material fact to its investors this Tuesday (29). It said ME Solaris Commodities Holding (Solaris) is a player in the global agricultural commodities market and one of the five leading wheat traders in the world.
“The investment will enable Solaris to enter Brazilian corn and soy sale markets, ensure access to port logistics infrastructure, diversify its commodity portfolio, and contribute to food security,” the business executive Humberg was quoted as saying.
According to its website, Agribrasil ranks among the five biggest grain exporters in Brazil. In the first quarter of this year, it sold 1.016 million tons of grain, up 75% from a year ago, with net income up 302% to BRL 1.361 billion.
The company deals primarily on corn and soy, and exports make up the bulk of its business – at 97% of shipped volume. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where Oman is, accounts for 58% of sales, with Asia at 39% and Brazil at 3%.
