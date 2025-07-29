403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cambodia-Thailand Truce Holds Despite Shaky Start
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An uneasy ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia appeared to hold Tuesday, as military commanders met despite Bangkok's allegations the truce had been breached with sporadic skirmishes. Following peace talks in Malaysia on Monday, both sides agreed an unconditional ceasefire would start at midnight to end deadly fighting over a smattering of ancient temples in disputed zones along their 800-km border.
Both sides said morning meetings between rival military commanders along the border -- scheduled as part of the pact -- had gone ahead.
Thailand's army said three meetings on the frontier had seen senior officers agree to de-escalation measures including "a halt on troop reinforcements or movements that could lead to misunderstandings".
Earlier in the day a foreign affairs spokeswoman for Bangkok's border crisis centre, Maratee Nalita Andamo, warned: "In this moment, in the early days of the ceasefire, the situation is still fragile".
Cambodian leader Hun Manet and Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai shook hands over the ceasefire deal Monday at peace talks hosted by Malaysia and attended by delegates from the United States and China.
Speaking to reporters on a visit to Indonesia, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said "a minor skirmish" between Cambodia and Thailand after the ceasefire deadline had "resolved when the commanders met".
An AFP journalist near the Cambodian border said the sound of blasts stopped in the 30 minutes leading up to midnight, with the lull continuing into Tuesday evening.
Jets, rockets and artillery have killed at least 43 people since Thursday and displaced more than 300,000 -- prompting intervention from US President Donald Trump over the weekend.
On the Cambodian side of the border, some evacuees were seen leaving shelter centres to return home, but on the Thai side acting Prime Minister Phumtham urged citizens "to await official instructions" before departing.
Both countries are courting Trump to secure trade deals and avert the US president's threat of eye-watering tariffs. The US State Department said its officials had been "on the ground" to shepherd peace talks.
Both sides said morning meetings between rival military commanders along the border -- scheduled as part of the pact -- had gone ahead.
Thailand's army said three meetings on the frontier had seen senior officers agree to de-escalation measures including "a halt on troop reinforcements or movements that could lead to misunderstandings".
Earlier in the day a foreign affairs spokeswoman for Bangkok's border crisis centre, Maratee Nalita Andamo, warned: "In this moment, in the early days of the ceasefire, the situation is still fragile".
Cambodian leader Hun Manet and Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai shook hands over the ceasefire deal Monday at peace talks hosted by Malaysia and attended by delegates from the United States and China.
Speaking to reporters on a visit to Indonesia, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said "a minor skirmish" between Cambodia and Thailand after the ceasefire deadline had "resolved when the commanders met".
An AFP journalist near the Cambodian border said the sound of blasts stopped in the 30 minutes leading up to midnight, with the lull continuing into Tuesday evening.
Jets, rockets and artillery have killed at least 43 people since Thursday and displaced more than 300,000 -- prompting intervention from US President Donald Trump over the weekend.
On the Cambodian side of the border, some evacuees were seen leaving shelter centres to return home, but on the Thai side acting Prime Minister Phumtham urged citizens "to await official instructions" before departing.
Both countries are courting Trump to secure trade deals and avert the US president's threat of eye-watering tariffs. The US State Department said its officials had been "on the ground" to shepherd peace talks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment