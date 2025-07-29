Huawei Hosts Conference On Cloud Technology In Egypt
In his speech, Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister, Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, said, an increasing amount of data is being stored locally in Egypt, which is not only a technological choice but also a guarantee of data security.
Also, Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Abdel-Ghaffar noted that,“as we embrace digital transformation, the healthcare industry will benefit greatly.”
He pointed out that cloud computing has proven to be a cornerstone of healthcare development, enabling secure and efficient management of patient data, promoting advanced medical research, and supporting high-quality healthcare services.
Meanwhile, Shi Jilin, president of Huawei Cloud global marketing and sales service, said that, the current global AI technological revolution presents opportunities for leapfrog development in North Africa.
She stressed that, Huawei Cloud will help North African countries build an intelligent cloud foundation, and accelerate the intelligent upgrade of industries.
Huawei Cloud launched its Cairo Region in May, last year, providing cloud services for countries in North Africa.
Feng Qiyou, president of Huawei Cloud Northern Africa, said that, over 300 clients have deployed their businesses on Huawei's public cloud, covering such sectors as fintech, e-commerce, and retail.– NNN-MENA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment