Parrish Aviation Flight Academy Earns FAA Part 141 Certification

Parrish Aviation Flight Academy is proud to announce that it has officially received FAA Part 141 certification, marking a major milestone in the school's growth and commitment to excellence. This achievement is a significant step toward fulfilling the flight school's long-term goal of becoming the gold standard in aviation education-offering not just flight training, but a pathway to leadership in the aviation industry.

For students, the benefits are substantial-Part 141 programs allow for reduced flight time requirements for certain certificates, which can save time and money while maintaining a structured and disciplined learning environment.

This certification is particularly valuable for aspiring professional pilots, college-bound students seeking aviation degree programs, and international students who require a more formal training structure to meet visa and licensing requirements. With this new approval, Parrish Aviation is now better positioned to serve a broader and more diverse student body, both locally and abroad.







“This certification is a reflection of our singular focus to provide unparalleled quality of flight training,” said Jack Parrish, President and 141 Chief Instructor.

Parrish Aviation Flight Academy now offers comprehensive training under both Part 61 and Part 141. Under Part 61, students can pursue everything from Private Pilot all the way through Multi-Engine Instructor (MEI), offering maximum flexibility for working professionals or hobbyists. Under the newly approved Part 141 program, the school currently offers training from Private Pilot through Commercial Single-Engine.

The academy primarily operates a fleet of well-maintained Cessna 172 aircraft and prides itself on having a team of professional, passionate instructors who are deeply invested in each student's success. Parrish Aviation also emphasizes a strong culture of mentorship, leadership development, and community-elements that set it apart from traditional flight schools.

For more information, visit