Wild Energy And Firefly Reservations Announce New Integration To Simplify Utility Management For Campgrounds

Wild Energy and Firefly Reservations

Firefly adds utility metering to its growing toolset, as Wild Energy completes its 12th integration with a leading property management system for campgrounds

- Doug Kinney, President, Firefly Reservations at ASPIRASARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wild Energy, the leader in smart utility metering for campgrounds and RV resorts, and marinas has announced a new integration with Firefly Reservations, a modern, cloud-based campground management platform built to streamline operations, support cost recovery, and enhance the guest experience. This milestone marks Wild Energy's 12th integration with a major outdoor hospitality software platform.The integration allows park operators to connect Wild Energy's revenue-grade electric meters directly to the Firefly system. This connection improves the way campgrounds record and manage electricity usage by enabling automated meter readings, populating utility records with reservation data, and streamlining the interface for entering and reviewing utility information. Firefly users will also benefit from improved filtering and a simplified interface for utility entry, an updated utility report, and the ability to record readings directly from a reservation with pre-filled data from the smart meter.“This integration gives campground operators a faster, more accurate way to manage utilities,” said Doug Kinney, President, Firefly Reservations at ASPIRA.“By eliminating manual entry and building utility tracking right into the reservation process, we're giving owners smarter tools to save time and reduce errors.”Wild Energy's metering system allows campgrounds to legally and accurately recapture electric costs from guests, while improving transparency and minimizing billing disputes. By integrating with Firefly, the process becomes even more accessible and efficient for operators.“Campgrounds need reliable ways to recover electric costs without relying on manual processes,” said Mike Sorensen, President & CEO of Wild Energy.“With this integration, park operators gain a simple and effective way to ensure utility costs are passed on accurately, helping them grow their business and boost the long-term value of their park.”To learn more about Wild Energy and Firefly Reservations, visit:

