Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Ad: Why Are People Calling It 'Nazi Propaganda'?

Sydney Sweeney's latest American Eagle campaign was supposed to sell jeans, but instead, it's sparked a firestorm. Critics online claim the ad, which plays on the phrase 'great genes/jeans,' subtly celebrates white beauty ideals and echoes language historically associated with eugenics and Nazi propaganda.

