Ty Nant Acquires Strathmore Water From AG Barr

Ty Nant, the fast-growing premium bottled water company, is proud to announce its acquisition of Strathmore Water from AG Barr plc. The deal marks a significant moment for two of Britain's most respected water brands and reinforces Ty Nant's commitment to celebrating regional heritage, quality, and long-term investment in British manufacturing.

With a rich Scottish provenance and decades of brand equity, Strathmore has become a trusted name across the UK in hospitality, foodservice, sports and leisure. The acquisition ensures that Strathmore will continue to be bottled at source in Forfar, Scotland, and that every job at the site has been safeguarded as part of the transaction.

“This is a brand with a deep legacy and a loyal following, and we are honoured to be entrusted with its next chapter,” said Raminder Sidhu, Chairman and Director at Ty Nant.“At the heart of Strathmore's success is the incredible team in Forfar. Their professionalism, passion and care are a true testament to the strength of the brand and the business. We're proud to welcome them into the Ty Nant family and excited to invest further in their future.”

Ty Nant extends its sincere thanks to AG Barr for their outstanding stewardship of Strathmore over the past two decades.“AG Barr have been exemplary custodians of the brand and the Forfar operation,” added Sidhu.“We are grateful for their partnership and support during this transition, and for the strong platform they've built - both in market and on the ground.”

The acquisition of Strathmore comes at a pivotal time for Ty Nant, which has seen exceptional growth in the past 24 months and now supplies some of the world's leading hotels, retailers, and cultural institutions. The addition of Strathmore enhances Ty Nant's operational scale and geographic reach, while maintaining the distinct identities of both brands.

Ty Nant will continue to operate Strathmore as a proudly Scottish brand, investing in sustainability, customer partnerships, and the Forfar site as a long-term strategic asset.

About Ty Nant

Ty Nant is a premium bottled water company based in Wales, known for its striking blue and crimson glass bottles and naturally sourced spring water. A fixture in the world's most prestigious hotels, restaurants and retailers, Ty Nant is one of the UK's fastest-growing drinks brands and was featured in this year's Sunday Times 100 – A list of the fastest growing private companies in the UK.

About Strathmore Water

Strathmore is one of the UK's best-known water brands, offering still and sparkling water sourced and bottled in Forfar, Scotland. It has long been the water of choice in gyms, hotels, events, and leisure venues across the UK.

About AG Barr

AG Barr plc is a leading branded beverage business based in the UK, known for a portfolio of iconic drinks including IRN-BRU, Rubicon and Funkin Cocktails. AG Barr owned Strathmore Water from 2006 to 2025.