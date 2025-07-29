Vizsla Silver Outlines Its 2025 Exploration Program At Panuco, Highlighting Significant Upside Potential

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) -(TSXV: VROY) (OTCQB: VROYF) ("" or the "") is pleased to highlight Vizsla Silver Corp's ("") recently announced expanded exploration program at its flagship Panuco silver-gold project located in Western Mexico. Vizsla Royalties holds a 3.5% NSR royalty on the currently proposed Panuco PEA mine plan and a 2% NSR royalty on certain other exploration concessions in the Panuco district. To read Vizsla Silver's full press release, please click here.

Mike Pettingell, Chief Executive Officer of Vizsla Royalties, stated: "Vizsla Silver has already defined a global resource base of over 2.7 million gold equivalent ounces in the M+I category, plus an additional 1.7 million ounces in the Inferred category at the Panuco project. This foundation will underpin a Feasibility Study targeted for the second half of 2025. Importantly, these resources represent just a fraction, approximately 8%, of the known vein potential within the district, which remains wide open for expansion.

For shareholders of Vizsla Royalties, this represents a uniquely compelling position to benefit directly from any growth in resource and production potential, without any dilution or capital outlay. As Vizsla Silver ramps up drilling on the most prospective royalty claims in our portfolio, every successful intercept adds torque to our long-term cash flow profile."

Vizsla Silver's Key Exploration Objectives for 2025



Complete +25,000 metres of exploration drilling (~8,000 metres completed).

Complete Airborne Electromagnetic (TEM) survey on +1,000 l-km at Panuco. Advance mapping of the district to 70% coverage.

In addition to exploration, Vizsla Silver is currently focused on the development of a fully permitted and fully funded test mine and a Feasibility Study is on track for completion in the second half of 2025 with the goal of initial production in the second half of 2027.

Webcast

Vizsla Silver will be hosting a webcast at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET) on Wednesday July 30, 2025, to present and discuss the geology of the Panuco district and outline its exploration plans and objectives for the remainder of the year. To register, please click here .

About Vizsla Royalties Corp.

Vizsla Royalties Corp. is a precious metals focused royalty company. The Company's principal asset is a Net Smelter Return Royalty on Vizsla Silver Corp.'s (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) flagship Panuco Project located in Mexico. Panuco is a world-class silver and gold development project actively advancing towards production. A Preliminary Economic Study for Panuco was published in July 2024 which highlights 15.2 Moz AgEq of annual production over an initial 10.6-year mine life, an after-tax NPV5% of US$1.1B, 86% IRR and a 9-month payback at US$26/oz Ag and US$1,975/oz Au.

Qualified Person

In accordance with NI 43-101, Jesus Velador, Ph.D. MMSA QP, is the independent Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.