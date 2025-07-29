Bushwick Gallery Presents Chimerical Skies: The Heavens Becoming New A Solo Exhibition By Trans Artist Duncan Richards

MENAFN - GetNews) September 18 to 25, 2025. Bushwick Gallery, 22 Fayette Street, Brooklyn, NY.

New York, NY, USA - July 29, 2025 - Bushwick Gallery is proud to announce Chimerical Skies: The Heavens Becoming New, a solo exhibition by trans interdisciplinary artist Duncan Richards (she/they). This astrologically inspired installation will run from September 18 to September 25, 2025, with an opening reception on Thursday, September 18, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Richards, whose practice fuses sculptural assemblage, digital collage, and folk ritual, reimagines the night sky as a site of folkloric storytelling and Trans belonging. Drawing inspiration from the seasonal motion of the four Persian Royal Stars -Aldebaran (spring), Regulus (summer), Antares (fall), and Fomalhaut (winter) -the exhibition transforms the gallery into a walkable star map, inviting viewers to journey through the night sky of selfhood and becoming. The artist's work blurs the boundaries between the spiritual and the material, utilizing sculptures crafted from ethically sourced animal remains, ritually charged objects, and abstract forms. Each piece functions not only as artwork, but as a portal into the heart of an ever-changing universe of motion and change.







"Trans individuals, our stories, our bodies, and our histories, are kin with the stars in motion and change. They are always moving and changing. It's in their nature, as it is in ours. We could never expect the stars to stand still, so why should we?" says Richards.







Exhibition Programming

Bushwick Gallery will host a series of events amplifying trans voices and queer narratives throughout the exhibition:

Opening Reception: Thursday, September 18, 6:00 to 8:00 PM

Stellar Storytelling Night: Saturday, September 20, 4:00 to 7:00 PM

Featuring performances by Temperance Aghamohammadi, J.M. Hamade, and Meag Keane

Artist Interview with Sasha Ravitch: Wednesday, September 24, 6:00 to 8:00 PM

About the Artist

Duncan Richards is a Brooklyn-based trans artist and folk practitioner. Her work is rooted in animist traditions and surrealist perspectives, exploring ancestral memory, ritual technology, and trans embodiment. Recent collaborations include the Kolaj Institute in New Orleans and the National Folklore Collection at the University of Dublin.

About Bushwick Gallery

Bushwick Gallery is a contemporary art space in Brooklyn committed to showcasing bold, transformative work from emerging and underrepresented voices. The gallery supports artists working at the intersection of identity, ritual, and innovation.

Exhibition Information

Chimerical Skies: The Heavens Becoming New

Solo Exhibition by Duncan Richards

September 18 to 25, 2025

Bushwick Gallery, 22 Fayette Street, Bushwick, Brooklyn, NY

Press Inquiries

Press assets and images available upon request.

For interviews, coverage, or high-resolution materials, contact:

...