Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Warrant Issued For Namal Rajapaksa's Arrest


2025-07-29 02:21:58
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa.

The warrant was issued by the Hambantota Magistrate's Court after Rajapaksa failed to appear in court over an ongoing case.

Rajapaksa was in the Maldives at the time the warrant was issued.

The post Warrant issued for Namal Rajapaksa's arrest appeared first on Colombo Gazette .

