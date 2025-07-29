Waitt Institute Founder Meets With Minister Of Environment And Climate Change To Advance Comprehensive Ocean Management

Discussions focus on the launch of Blue Prosperity Fiji Taskforce, derelict fishing vessel cleanup efforts, and Marine Spatial Planning regulations.

SUVA, FIJI, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the Government of Fiji and the Waitt Institute announced the official launch of the Blue Prosperity Fiji Taskforce and the Captain Johnathan Smith Fund, marking significant milestones in the nation's commitment to sustainable ocean management and marine conservation.Ted Waitt, Founder and Chairman of the Waitt Institute and Waitt Foundation, met with the Honorable Mosese Bulitavu, Fiji's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Sivendra Michael, Permanent Secretary, and Cherie Prothro-Shea, Managing Director of the Waitt Foundation to formalize these initiatives.Blue Prosperity Fiji Taskforce EstablishedThe newly formed Blue Prosperity Fiji Taskforce creates a comprehensive governance structure enabling government ministries to make coordinated decisions on ocean policies in alignment with Fiji's National Ocean Policy, national development priorities, and international commitments. Led by the Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister, the Taskforce comprises Permanent Secretaries from the Ministries of Environment and Climate Change, Fisheries, iTaukei Affairs, Finance, and Foreign Affairs, supported by the Blue Prosperity Fiji technical team. The Taskforce will facilitate enhanced collaboration between government ministries and the Waitt Institute to achieve the objectives outlined in the 2023 Memorandum of Understanding for Blue Prosperity Fiji.$1 Million Fund Tackles Derelict Vessel Crisis and Advance Legislative ReformThe Captain Johnathan Smith Fund, officially launched today at the Royal Suva Yacht Club, provides $1 million USD, donated from the Waitt Institute, for the cleanup of derelict fishing vessels in Suva Harbour. This collaborative effort between the Government of Fiji, the Joint Maritime Environment Committee (JMEC), Blue Prosperity Fiji, and the Waitt Institute aims to safeguard marine life and preserve ocean resources for future generations.During bilateral discussions, Mr. Waitt and Minister Bulitavu outlined implementation priorities for the Fund and identified key areas for policy and legal reform to ensure future polluters are held accountable for environmental damage.Advancing Marine Spatial Planning and Blue Economy GoalsThe collaboration includes advancement of a national Marine Spatial Planning process to provide a comprehensive framework for balancing conservation with sustainable economic development across Fiji's ocean.The initiatives support the broader Blue Prosperity Fiji programme, a partnership between the Government of Fiji and the Waitt Institute focused on sustainable management of 100% of Fiji's ocean territory and at least 30% full protection through Marine Protected Areas, alongside sustainable fisheries management and blue economy development initiatives."These partnerships represent a transformative approach to ocean stewardship," said Minister Bulitavu. "By establishing clear governance structures and addressing immediate environmental challenges while also planning for the future, we are securing Fiji's marine heritage for generations to come."About Blue Prosperity FijiBlue Prosperity Fiji is a partnership between the Government of Fiji and the Waitt Institute to support Fiji's vision for a healthy ocean, thriving communities, and prosperous economies.The programme focuses on sustainable ocean management of 100% of Fiji's ocean and at least 30% full protection of Fiji's waters in Marine Protected Areas, in addition to sustainable fisheries management and development of Fiji's ocean industries through Blue Economy initiatives.BlueProsperityFijiAbout the Waitt InstituteThe Waitt Institute is a non-profit that partners with committed governments and local communities to create and implement sustainable ocean plans to benefit people, the economy, and the environment. The Waitt Institute is the founding member and organizing body of the Blue Prosperity Coalition, which currently has Blue Prosperity partnerships with the Azores, Bermuda, the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu.

Ian Chute

Blue Prosperity Fiji

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.