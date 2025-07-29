403
Talabat Joins Ministry Of Social Development And Family In 'Purple Saturday' Initiative
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In partnership with the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), under the guidance of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), talabat, the leading on-demand delivery platform in the Mena region, is participating in 'Purple Saturday,' a regional initiative dedicated to supporting and empowering people with disabilities.
Launched on July 26, 'Purple Saturday' marked its official debut in Qatar, following successful editions in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
To mark the occasion, talabat has displayed the 'Purple Saturday' campaign logo across its platforms and is offering exclusive discounts across Qatar in collaboration with MSDF.
Francisco Miguel De Sousa, managing director of talabat Qatar, stated:“Being a part of a community means showing up for everyone in it. Through our participation in the Purple Saturday initiative, we are proud to stand alongside the Ministry of Social Development and Family, and Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in supporting individuals with disabilities. We are committed to using our platform to create meaningful, inclusive experiences for all.”
talabat's participation in this initiative reflects its broader commitment to community support and inclusivity, as well as its role in advancing Qatar's vision for a more equitable and accessible society.
