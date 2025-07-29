Practitest And Abstracta Forge Strategic Alliance To Drive QA Innovation And Community Leadership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TEL AVIV-YAFO, ISRAEL, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PractiTest , the intelligent test management platform, and Abstracta , a leading global quality solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership rooted in a shared mission: to elevate the impact of Quality Assurance (QA) and software testing through smarter tooling, community investment, local expertise and language support especially across Latin America.Two QA Leaders, One VisionThis partnership brings together two organizations deeply committed to advancing the testing discipline. PractiTest brings a platform purpose-built for complex, modern QA, with everything from structured and exploratory testing to automation orchestration and QA-aware AI. Abstracta complements this with over 16 years of expertise in end-to-end software development, rigorous testing, performance engineering, and AI-driven innovations, with a strong presence across LATAM and North America.“We evaluated many tools, and PractiTest stood out-not just for its capabilities, but for its alignment with how we view testing,” said Federico Toledo, Co-Founder and Chief Quality Officer at Abstracta.“Both our companies invest in the QA community, whether through pioneering conferences or shaping industry best practices. This partnership is a natural evolution.”A Shared Commitment to QA LeadershipPractiTest launched the world's first online testing conference-OnlineTestConf -back in 2016. Abstracta was an early co-founder of TestingUy, Latin America's first dedicated testing conference, and later created Quality Sense Conf, now one of the region's most influential industry events.“This is more than a technology partnership-it's a mindset match,” said Yaniv Iny, CEO of PractiTest.“We're both focused on helping QA teams lead-not just execute. Together, we're bringing strategy, structure, and intelligent support to testers wherever they are.”Local Expertise, Global Standards:Through this collaboration, Abstracta will offer PractiTest to companies with complex QA needs-those scaling fast and operating under high quality standards. With full implementation services, consulting, and bilingual support in English and Spanish, Abstracta acts as PractiTest's regional partner-bringing local insight and global best practices to help teams onboard faster, gain deeper visibility, and adopt smarter test management that fits their real-world demands.What's NextThe companies will roll out joint webinars, thought leadership, and community activations aimed at helping teams across the Americas raise their QA game.About PractiTestPractiTest is an intelligent test management platform designed for real-world complexity. From manual and automated testing to AI-powered insights, PractiTest enables QA teams to drive quality with clarity, speed, and strategic impact.About AbstractaAbstracta is a leading global quality solutions company specializing in end-to-end software development, rigorous testing, and AI-driven innovations. With over 16 years of experience, strong roots in LATAM, and North America, Abstracta helps teams build better software through smarter testing and quality-first solutions.

