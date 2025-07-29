Bangkok Health Service Unveils Range Of Medical Tourism Packages In Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand – Bangkok Health Service, leading provider of healthcare services based in Bangkok, Thailand, specialising in medical tourism, is excited to announce the launch of its new range of medical tourism packages that include surgery or medical treatments, hotel transfers, and booking, as well as pre and post consultation in Bangkok, Thailand to deliver a customised packages that meet specific medical and travel needs.

From plastic surgery and dental care to fertility treatments, Bangkok Health Service's new catalogue of medical tourism packages offers the opportunity to save up to 70% on medical treatments without compromising on quality. With treatment in internationally accredited hospitals and the guidance of highly experienced specialists, the company's medical tourism packages offer premier treatment, accompanied by luxurious recovery in one of Thailand's beautiful resorts or wellness centres.

All of the packages include:



7 or 14 nights stay in a comfortable hotel (close to the hospital)

Complete surgery planning with Bangkok Health Service's dedicated team

Pre-operative consultations with certified specialists

Post-operative check-ups

Round-trip airport-hotel-hospital transfers 24/7 local support during the stay

“Whether you need cosmetic surgery, dental treatments, wellness therapies, or more advanced medical procedures, our Thailand medical vacation packages have you covered,” said Anders Olesen for the company.“With these offerings, you can ensure that your medical holiday needs in Thailand are catered to, making your stay in Thailand a seamless and enjoyable experience. With medical holidays in Thailand, you can combine world-class medical treatments with a relaxing vacation.”

In addition to its affordable, all-inclusive medical vacation packages, Bangkok Health Service also offers Medical Complication Insurance for Surgery Abroad, providing complete peace of mind. Designed to help travellers protect themselves from the unexpected, the available insurance offers comprehensive coverage for a wide range of procedures including plastic surgery, bariatric surgery, orthopaedic procedures, IVF, and more-with protection lasting up to 180 days after an operation.

“If you're planning cosmetic or elective surgery overseas, one crucial thing is often overlooked: what if something goes wrong? Traditional health or travel insurance doesn't cover elective procedures let alone the complications that can happen afterwards. That's why medical complication insurance is essential for anyone undergoing surgery abroad,” added Anders Olesen for the company.

Bangkok Health Service encourages individuals seeking one-stop medical packages that cover everything to visit its website to browse its extensive range of available procedures and treatments today.

About Bangkok Health Service

Bangkok Health Service Co., Ltd is a leading provider of healthcare services based in Bangkok, Thailand, specialising in medical tourism. With partnerships at top healthcare facilities, the company offers services including health check-ups, surgeries, dental care, and wellness retreats. Known for exceptional care and personalised attention, Bangkok Health Service provides access to world-class medical expertise in a vibrant setting, aiming to deliver affordable, high-quality healthcare solutions and a seamless experience for those seeking medical treatments and wellness services.

