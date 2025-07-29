A Vital Wake-Up Call In The Fight To End Child Trafficking - New Book The Sound Of Freedom By Paul Hutchinson

The Sound of Freedom, the powerful new book by undercover operative and philanthropist Paul Hutchinson. Delivering an unflinching exposé of child trafficking.

- Jason ShurkaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Sound of Freedom, the powerful new book by undercover operative and philanthropist Paul Hutchinson, delivering an unflinching exposé of child trafficking and a heartfelt guide for parents, communities, and global citizens committed to protecting our children.Drawing from real-life rescue missions that inspired the hit film Sound of Freedom, Hutchinson shares harrowing stories from the front lines of child trafficking operations across the world. This is not just a memoir, The Sound of Freedom book is a bold, actionable blueprint to identify threats, safeguard our families, and reclaim our collective humanity.The book is the first in the Child Liberation Series and offers more than awareness, it offers empowerment. Hutchinson's firsthand accounts of undercover stings, government partnerships, and international rescues are paired with practical tools for identifying and preventing child abuse and trafficking, both online and offline.“I will do everything in my power to eradicate this evil from the face of the earth,” says Hutchinson, who left behind a multi-billion-dollar business career to risk his life rescuing innocent children from unimaginable horrors.The Sound of Freedom is available now in hardcover, paperback, and ebook formats at Amazon and other major retailers.To join the movement and learn more about how you can help, visit .About the Author:Paul Hutchinson is the founder of the Child Liberation Foundation and a former multimillionaire investment fund manager who walked away from business to become an undercover operative in the fight against child trafficking. He has participated in over 70 rescue missions and has been featured in numerous media outlets for his advocacy and global impact.

