Against SC's Directive: Razvi Hits Out At Delhi Govt's Decision To Allow Loudspeakers Till Midnight

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Muslim cleric Shahabuddin Razvi on Tuesday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's order permitting the use of loudspeakers and public address systems till midnight during Ramlila, Durga Puja, and Dussehra celebrations, arguing that it contradicts the Supreme Court's directions on noise restrictions.

The relaxation, approved on Monday, will remain in effect from September 22 to October 3 after receiving clearance from Lt Governor V.K. Saxena, following a proposal by the Delhi government.

Defending the move, CM Gupta had said, "Hindu festivals used to face difficulties as Ramleela and Durga Puja celebrations cannot conclude at 10 P.M. When Dandiya can go on all night in Gujarat, then what is the fault of Delhiites? That is why we have decided that the speakers can go on till midnight."

However, Shahabuddin Razvi expressed strong opposition, stating the order was discriminatory.

He claimed that such a relaxation would never have been considered for Muslim festivals, suggesting the Chief Minister's "biased approach".

Speaking to IANS, Razvi stated, "After 27 years, the BJP came to power in Delhi. Rekha Gupta issued a series of new decrees. This decree, however, detailed Durga Puja, including the timetable and loudspeaker volume, which was increased. In reality, this contradicts the Supreme Court's decision. The Supreme Court had ordered the music to be played at a very low volume, yet Rekha Gupta's government is issuing a reversal of the Supreme Court's decision."

He further alleged double standards, saying, "If there are Muslim festivals, such as Rabiul Awwal processions or Muharram processions, numerous restrictions are imposed. This decision appears to reflect Rekha Gupta's biased approach."

Razvi also talked about the government's earlier decision to shut non-vegetarian shops during Navratri, noting that while precautions near temples may be justified, extending the restriction across the city was unnecessary.

"Where there are meat shops near temples, the shopkeepers themselves should close their shops. In other parts of the city or places far from temples, where no one's faith is hurt, there is no need to close the shops," he said.