Karbon, Ignition & Smartvault Partner To Simplify And Streamline Tax Workflows For Intuit Proconnect Firms

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbon , the leading practice management platform for accounting firms, today announced a strategic partnership with Ignition , the recurring revenue and billing automation platform, and SmartVault , the trusted document management and client portal solution. This collaboration creates the first comprehensive, integrated ecosystem specifically designed for Intuit ProConnect users, addressing the growing demand from progressive tax and accounting firms for modern, connected solutions.

This partnership brings together the best-in-class Intuit ProConnect integrated apps across practice management, client engagements and payments, and document management. The three category leaders are addressing the widespread frustration among accounting professionals towards outdated, fragmented tech stacks. Karbon research shows that many firms juggle too many disconnected tools, which slows down work and creates extra manual tasks. "Tax and accounting professionals deserve better than outdated, disconnected tools that slow them down," said Ian Vacin, Co-Founder and Chief Partnerships Officer at Karbon. "By bringing together three best-in-class solutions with deep ProConnect integration, we're giving firms the modern, connected ecosystem they need to serve clients excellently while scaling their practices efficiently."

Solving Real Pain Points for ProConnect Users

The integrated ecosystem addresses critical challenges facing today's tax and accounting firms:



Workflow fragmentation : Manual data entry and context switching between disconnected tools.

Client experience gaps : Inconsistent touchpoints across engagement, document sharing, and communication.

Scalability limitations : Legacy solutions that can't adapt to evolving firm needs. Integration complexity : Limited connectivity between specialized tools and tax software.

"We've seen tremendous demand from ProConnect users who want professional-grade proposal, practice management, and document management software without sacrificing the innovation and user experience they've come to expect," said Brady Suggs, Director of Product Management at Intuit. "This partnership delivers exactly that-specialized tools that work seamlessly together."

Purpose-Built for the Perfect Tax Workflow

Each platform plays a key role in the ecosystem:



Karbon anchors the entire tax workflow as the central work orchestration hub, managing client intake and communication, work progress, team collaboration, and final work delivery.

Ignition powers the front end of the client journey, transforming prospects into engaged clients through professional proposals, clear engagement letters, and automated billing and collections that drive revenue and cash flow. SmartVault secures the foundation with enterprise-grade document management, ensuring sensitive tax information flows safely through the entire workflow while maintaining compliance and providing clients with secure storage, management and access to their documents.



"The perfect tax workflow requires each component to excel individually while working seamlessly together," said Dania Bucanan, President at SmartVault. "These best-of-breed apps-each with high-value integrations-give firms the automation and workflow capabilities they need without the security and compliance compromises that come with fragmented systems that create unnecessary document silos."

Exclusive ProConnect Advantage

Unlike competitors who offer limited "print-to-file" functionality, this partnership delivers deep, native integration with ProConnect including contact synchronization, e-signature capabilities, filing status updates, auto-routing of documents, and comprehensive workflow management beyond just tax preparation.

The timing is strategic, as firms increasingly explore alternatives to traditional legacy providers and seek modern solutions that match ProConnect's innovation pace and user-centric approach.

The integrated ecosystem is available immediately to everyone. Firms can implement individual solutions or the complete stack based on their specific needs and growth trajectory.

To see the integrated ecosystem in action, join the live showcase webinar hosted by all four partners on August 6, 2025.

About Karbon

Karbon is the practice management platform built for accounting and tax firms that want to manage their team, client work, and business insights in one collaborative workspace. Trusted by thousands of firms globally, Karbon streamlines workflows, improves client communication, and provides the operational foundation for scalable growth.

About Ignition

Ignition is the recurring revenue and billing automation platform for firms and agencies to transform their sales, billing and payment processes. Ignition automates proposals, invoicing, payments and workflows in a single platform, empowering 8,000+ businesses to sell, bill and get paid for their services with ease.

About SmartVault

SmartVault is the document management and client portal solution designed specifically for accounting professionals. With bank-level security, SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, and seamless integration capabilities, SmartVault helps firms organize, protect, and share sensitive client information while maintaining compliance and efficiency.

Media Contact:

Sergut Dejene

