Sulphur Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Movement, Chart And Forecast
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Sulphur Prices in Key Regions for Q2 2025
- USA: US$ 165/MT
- China: US$ 327/MT
- Japan: US$ 178/MT
- Brazil: US$ 230/MT
- India: US$ 265/MT
Regional Prices Movement
. USA:
Sulphur prices in the USA saw a moderate rise of around 4% during Q2 2025, driven by increased industrial activity and limited local production capacity.
. China:
China witnessed a sharp surge of approximately 8% in sulphur prices this quarter, largely influenced by stronger downstream fertilizer demand and tightened imports.
. Japan:
Sulphur prices in Japan rose by about 3%, supported by steady demand in the petrochemical sector and minor supply disruptions from regional suppliers.
. Brazil:
In Brazil, sulphur prices climbed nearly 5%, attributed to seasonal fertilizer consumption and fluctuations in global shipping logistics.
. India:
India experienced a 6% increase in sulphur prices due to high demand from the agriculture sector and temporary constraints in port-based inventories.
Unlock the Latest Pricing Data Instantly: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sulphur-pricing-report/requestsample
Factors Affecting Sulphur Prices
. Demand-Side Factors:
- Rising demand from phosphate fertilizer manufacturers
- Growth in sulfuric acid production
- Expanding applications in metal refining and chemical industries
. Supply-Side Factors:
- Volatility in crude oil and natural gas output
- Export restrictions from key suppliers
- Shipping delays and logistical challenges in certain regions
Global Sulphur Market Analysis
The global sulphur market in Q2 2025 remained volatile, with regional variations influenced by energy prices, fertilizer production cycles, and geopolitical supply chain disruptions. Asia-Pacific dominated demand growth, while North America showed price stability due to controlled output and balanced inventories.
3 Key Growth Drivers
-
Surge in Fertilizer Demand:
Increased use of phosphate fertilizers in agriculture is a primary driver for sulphur consumption globally.
-
Refining Industry Expansion:
Growing refining capacities, especially in Asia and the Middle East, are boosting sulphur production and trade volume.
-
Industrial Applications Diversification:
Broader applications in battery manufacturing, chemicals, and rubber processing are expanding sulphur's market potential.
How IMARC Pricing Database Can Help
The latest IMARC Group study,“ Sulphur Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of Sulphur price trend, offering key insights into global Sulphur market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.
The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines Sulphur demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that provides a comprehensive suite of services to support market entry and expansion efforts. The company offers detailed market assessments, feasibility studies, regulatory approvals and licensing support, and pricing analysis, including spot pricing and regional price trends. Its expertise spans demand-supply analysis alongside regional insights covering Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. IMARC also specializes in competitive landscape evaluations, profiling key market players, and conducting research into market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. IMARC's data-driven approach helps businesses navigate complex markets with precision and confidence.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-201971-6302
MENAFN02082025004122016232ID1109856852
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment