Sulphur Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Movement, Chart And Forecast

USA: US$ 165/MT

China: US$ 327/MT

Japan: US$ 178/MT

Brazil: US$ 230/MT

India: US$ 265/MT





Sulphur Price Chart Q2 2025

Regional Prices Movement

. USA:

Sulphur prices in the USA saw a moderate rise of around 4% during Q2 2025, driven by increased industrial activity and limited local production capacity.

. China:

China witnessed a sharp surge of approximately 8% in sulphur prices this quarter, largely influenced by stronger downstream fertilizer demand and tightened imports.

. Japan:

Sulphur prices in Japan rose by about 3%, supported by steady demand in the petrochemical sector and minor supply disruptions from regional suppliers.

. Brazil:

In Brazil, sulphur prices climbed nearly 5%, attributed to seasonal fertilizer consumption and fluctuations in global shipping logistics.

. India:

India experienced a 6% increase in sulphur prices due to high demand from the agriculture sector and temporary constraints in port-based inventories.

Factors Affecting Sulphur Prices

. Demand-Side Factors:

Rising demand from phosphate fertilizer manufacturers

Growth in sulfuric acid production

Expanding applications in metal refining and chemical industries

. Supply-Side Factors:

Volatility in crude oil and natural gas output

Export restrictions from key suppliers

Shipping delays and logistical challenges in certain regions

Global Sulphur Market Analysis

The global sulphur market in Q2 2025 remained volatile, with regional variations influenced by energy prices, fertilizer production cycles, and geopolitical supply chain disruptions. Asia-Pacific dominated demand growth, while North America showed price stability due to controlled output and balanced inventories.

