People And Talent Strategist Releases Proven Talent Tactics For Small Business Success

Kate Morgan releases "Custom-Fit: A Straight-Talking Guide to Hiring Top Talent for Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners" with Forbes Books.

“Custom-Fit: A Straight-Talking Guide to Hiring Top Talent for Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners” by Kate Morgan is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Custom-Fit: A Straight-Talking Guide to Hiring Top Talent for Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners" by Kate Morgan is now available on Amazon . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In“Custom-Fit,” leading talent acquisition expert Kate Morgan delivers a pragmatic approach to hiring designed specifically for small business owners and startup founders. Drawing from over two decades of hands-on experience, Morgan replaces traditional corporate HR strategies with clear, applicable advice that embraces the sometimes-difficult realities of building scrappy, high-performing teams.Emphasizing the unique challenges faced by small businesses, where one bad hire can risk organizational continuity, Morgan presents practical methods for creating hiring plans, interviewing for values and culture fit, managing team dynamics, and avoiding those costly missteps. With“Custom-Fit,” today's entrepreneurs get the framework they need to hire smarter and lead with intention.Notably, Morgan's work also explores the emotional side of entrepreneurship, the burden of transitioning from solo founder to CEO, and how to manage and retain high-potential employees without the perks of big business. The book introduces original tools like“Success-Staged Job Descriptions” and advocates for hiring based on grit and emotional intelligence rather than resumes alone.“My goal throughout this book is to help put lines in place so you can make solid decisions for the betterment of your organization as a whole while giving your employees the best opportunity for success even before you hire them,” Morgan said.“This is when 'businessing' and 'peopleing' go hand in hand, and it's especially true when it comes to hiring.”“Custom-Fit” is an essential survival kit for founders who understand that people, more than products or processes, determine success. It's the definitive guide for building a mission-driven, resilient, and competitive workforce from the ground up.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorKate Morgan is the founder and CEO of Boston Human Capital Partners , where she's spent over twenty-five years helping small businesses and start-ups hire and retain top talent. Known for her straightforward, no-fluff advice, Morgan's work offers founders the needed“businessing” and“peopleing” guidance traditional HR practices often lose sight of. In Custom-Fit, she provides small business leaders with practical tools to master hiring, including developing a hiring plan, interviewing for cultural fit, and managing performance. Morgan's approach is designed for small businesses and early-stage start-ups, delivering insights that go beyond standard HR and are tailored specifically to the needs of small businesses.Morgan currently lives in Boston, Massachusetts, with her husband, Rob. She is the proud mother of her adult daughter, Jacqueline, who lives in San Francisco.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit forbes.

Lauren McCarthy

Forbes Books

+1 8434145600

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.