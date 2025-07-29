403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thailand, Cambodia Commanders Meet After Border Truce
(MENAFN) Top military leaders from Thailand and Cambodia convened on Tuesday for their first face-to-face talks since deadly clashes erupted along their disputed border, marking a critical step after a ceasefire took hold late Monday.
According to a statement posted on X by the Royal Thai Army, commanders from all three conflict zones reached a consensus to enforce the truce and suspend any troop movements until the upcoming General Border Committee meeting, scheduled for August 4.
At a press conference, Cambodian Defense Ministry spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata confirmed that the bilateral meetings had taken place.
She stated that both nations had agreed to “respect the ceasefire, halt troop deployment, restore communication and information-sharing channels, and seek guidance from their superiors on any unresolved issues,” as per a statement distributed by the Information Ministry.
Socheata emphasized that Cambodia remains “fully committed” to maintaining the ceasefire and advancing peace efforts. This aligns with the pledges made by the Cambodian and Thai prime ministers during talks in Malaysia on Monday.
The commanders’ meeting followed the announcement of the ceasefire by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who hosted the key dialogue between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai in Kuala Lumpur.
The recent outbreak of violence near the contested border has claimed dozens of lives, including military personnel.
Earlier Tuesday, Thai military officials accused Cambodian forces of breaching the ceasefire terms. Cambodia firmly denied the allegation, stressing that it has honored the ceasefire since its implementation.
Among the fatalities was Lt. General Duong Samnieng, a senior Cambodian commander, marking the highest-ranking casualty of the conflict. Five other Cambodian soldiers were also confirmed dead.
Cambodia’s prime minister reported that approximately 300,000 civilians on both sides of the border have been displaced in the past five days, citing widespread rocket attacks and airstrikes. He extended gratitude to US President Donald Trump, Malaysia’s Anwar, China, and other international backers for supporting the truce.
The renewed hostilities stem from an ongoing border dispute near Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand’s northeastern Ubon Ratchathani region. Tensions escalated sharply after a Cambodian soldier was fatally shot on May 28.
According to a statement posted on X by the Royal Thai Army, commanders from all three conflict zones reached a consensus to enforce the truce and suspend any troop movements until the upcoming General Border Committee meeting, scheduled for August 4.
At a press conference, Cambodian Defense Ministry spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata confirmed that the bilateral meetings had taken place.
She stated that both nations had agreed to “respect the ceasefire, halt troop deployment, restore communication and information-sharing channels, and seek guidance from their superiors on any unresolved issues,” as per a statement distributed by the Information Ministry.
Socheata emphasized that Cambodia remains “fully committed” to maintaining the ceasefire and advancing peace efforts. This aligns with the pledges made by the Cambodian and Thai prime ministers during talks in Malaysia on Monday.
The commanders’ meeting followed the announcement of the ceasefire by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who hosted the key dialogue between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai in Kuala Lumpur.
The recent outbreak of violence near the contested border has claimed dozens of lives, including military personnel.
Earlier Tuesday, Thai military officials accused Cambodian forces of breaching the ceasefire terms. Cambodia firmly denied the allegation, stressing that it has honored the ceasefire since its implementation.
Among the fatalities was Lt. General Duong Samnieng, a senior Cambodian commander, marking the highest-ranking casualty of the conflict. Five other Cambodian soldiers were also confirmed dead.
Cambodia’s prime minister reported that approximately 300,000 civilians on both sides of the border have been displaced in the past five days, citing widespread rocket attacks and airstrikes. He extended gratitude to US President Donald Trump, Malaysia’s Anwar, China, and other international backers for supporting the truce.
The renewed hostilities stem from an ongoing border dispute near Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand’s northeastern Ubon Ratchathani region. Tensions escalated sharply after a Cambodian soldier was fatally shot on May 28.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment