Economic Shock Eases As Trump Retreats On Highest Tariffs

MENAFN - Asia Times) It's tariff season again, with the next deadline looming on Friday, August 1.

Since the beginning of July, the United States has issued another flurry of tariff announcements, revising the sweeping plan announced on April 2. Back then, the Trump administration threatened to apply so-called “reciprocal” tariffs of up to 50% against many trading partners, plus an eye-watering 125% on Chinese imports.

In April, we modelled those measures , together with retaliation by trade partners. We reported they could cut more than 2.5% from US gross domestic product (GDP), reduce US short-run employment by 2.7%, and cut US real investment by almost 7%.

In the wake of those“Liberation Day” tariffs, financial markets took fright. On April 9 the Trump administration hit pause : the“reciprocal” tariffs were deferred until July 9 and replaced by an across-the-board 10% tariff increase, with a handful of exceptions.

Even so, the Trump tariff drum kept beating. Duties on steel and aluminum were doubled to 50%, and copper was swept in with its own 50% rate. Washington announced some“trade deals” with:

. United Kingdom – dropping the UK rate to the base rate of 10%

. China – cutting the tariff to 34%

. Vietnam – reducing its“reciprocal” tariff from 46% to 20%

. Japan – a 15% levy on all imports, including motor vehicles (otherwise tariffed at 25% for other regions)

. European Union – just announced at the weekend, reducing its“reciprocal” tariff from 30% to 15% .

When the first pause expired this month, a second extension pushed the start date for the“reciprocal” tariffs to August 1. But the tariff announcements keep coming, with recent threats to apply revised tariffs on imports from many trading partners, including a 50% tariff on imports from Brazil .