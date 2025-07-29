MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Unitree Races Toward IPO as Robot Applications Accelerate: Shoucheng Holdings Unlocks Dual-Engine Gains

HONG KONG, July 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On one front, Unitree is accelerating toward an IPO, aiming to become“China's first publicly listed robotics company.” On the other, Booster Robotics has just secured a historic championship at the RoboCup World Cup. These two Chinese robotics leaders have captured industry and capital market attention across both technical and financial dimensions-and they share the same investor: Shoucheng Holdings (0697).

As the robotics industry reaches a dual inflection point-commercial validation and global competition breakthroughs-Shoucheng is entering a high-momentum phase where both technology and capital returns are being realized in parallel.

Unitree's Upcoming IPO: First Exit Dividends in Sight

On July 18, China's securities regulator (CSRC) announced that Unitree has completed its IPO tutoring and is now preparing for official filing. As a global leader in the shipment of quadruped and humanoid robots, Unitree's Go1 and H1 products have gained strong traction in international markets.

According to public disclosures, Shoucheng Holdings holds a 3.96% stake in Unitree through the Beijing Robotics Industry Development Investment Fund, where it serves as both GP and LP-managing the fund while also sharing in its returns. With Unitree's IPO process underway, Shoucheng is poised to benefit from fund exits, asset revaluation, and profit-sharing. As Kang Yu, General Manager of Shoucheng's Board Office, noted in a recent interview:

“The robotics industry is shifting from technical breakthroughs to delivery validation. Capital must move from point-based deployment to systemic enablement.”Unitree's IPO represents a key milestone in that systemic strategy.

Booster Robotics Takes the Crown: China Wins RoboCup for the First Time

On July 20, at the 2025 RoboCup World Cup, Booster Robotics-a Shoucheng-backed company-powered the Chinese national team to dominate the competition. Its T1 and K1 humanoid robots enabled China to sweep the top three places in the Humanoid League and the top two in the Small-Size League. Tsinghua University's“Huoshen” team won the country's first-ever RoboCup title with Booster's T1 robot.

Known as the“Olympics of Robotics,” RoboCup-especially the Humanoid League-is an intense test of cutting-edge capabilities in algorithms, perception, motion control, and multi-agent coordination. Booster's performance was not just a sporting victory, but a global-level validation of China's full-stack robotic engineering capabilities. As an early investor, Shoucheng has been a direct witness to China's leap from“running” to“winning”-and is now bringing that technical strength into broader platform integration.

From Investor to Ecosystem Builder: Shoucheng's Platform Value Emerges

Unitree and Booster Robotics represent two complementary success paths: one in commercialization, the other in advanced technology validation. But Shoucheng Holdings is more than just an early backer-it is actively building China's foundational robotics platform.

Through its robotics industry fund, Shoucheng has made strategic investments in companies such as Unitree, Galaxea-AI, Noetix Robotics, DEEP Robotics, forming a comprehensive embodied intelligence ecosystem across sensing, modeling, hardware, and interaction.

Meanwhile, it has also built out a commercial infrastructure including sales and leasing platforms, in-house channels (like robotics experience centers), and developer communities-all deployed across its own real-world assets like industrial parks, airports, and parking facilities.

2025 marks the“year of delivery” for robotics, and Shoucheng is executing efficiently across both its strategic lines. Unitree's IPO is opening an exit window, while Booster Robotics has reached new technical heights in global competition.

These two outcomes reflect the tangible success of Shoucheng's“systematic layout + platform operations” model. Despite its strong dividend record (HK$1.1 billion in 2024, with an 8% yield) and deep positioning in robotics, Shoucheng's current valuation remains low-its dual characteristics of“bond-like stability + tech-driven growth” are yet to be fully priced in by the market.

The robotics industry is entering a new phase-moving from spectacle to substance, from lab demos to financial statements. Shoucheng Holdings stands as one of the most representative industrial platform companies ready to capture this dividend era.

