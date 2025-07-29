Children And Young Adult Books Global Market Report 2025: Explore Key Industry Trends And Projections

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Children And Young Adult Books Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The children and young adult books market has demonstrated steady growth in recent years. It is set to rise from $12.19 billion in 2024 to $12.49 billion in 2025, signalling a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 2.4%. The growth in the historic period is primarily driven by an increase in the young adult population, a renewed emphasis on early childhood reading, and a surge in book charities and government initiatives.

How Is The Children And Young Adult Books Market Expected To Develop?

The children and young adult books market is projected to continue its growth, albeit at a marginal pace, in the next few years. The market is expected to reach $13.36 billion in 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 1.7%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in eBooks and audiobooks, the increasing penetration of digital technology, and a growing preference for independent bookstores. Furthermore, the market trend of offering personalized storybooks, focusing on integrating popular video games into books and offering books under a subscription model are expected to shape the market in the coming years.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Are The Key Growth Drivers For The Children And Young Adult Books Market?

The booming audiobook sales are expected to serve as a primary driver for the children and young adult books market. An audiobook is a recorded version of a book or other written material, which is narrated aloud and can be listened to on various devices rather than being read from a printed page or electronic reader. Books catering to children and young adults are being converted into audio formats, allowing youngsters and their families greater flexibility, such as the ability to listen to stories during commutes, bedtime, or other activities.

Who Are the Key Players in the Children and Young Adult Books Market?

Major industry players in the children and young adult books market include Penguin Random House, Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, HarperCollins Publishers, Phoenix Publishing & Media Inc., Simon & Schuster, Oxford University Press, McGraw-Hill Education, Bonnier Group, Tulika Books, Amar Chitra Katha, Katha, Duckbill, Pratham Books, Puffin Books, Speaking Tiger, Walker Books, EK Books, Allen & Unwin, Ford Street Publishing, MidnightSun Publishing, Wombat Books, Pan Macmillan Australia, Big Sky Publishing, Hinkler Books, New Holland Publishers, Shogakukan Inc., Fukuinkan Shoten Publishers Inc., Iwasaki Publishing Co. Ltd., Kaisei-Sha Publishing Company Ltd., China Publishing Group, Zhejiang University Press Co. Ltd., China Agriculture Press, Dolphin Books, Anhui Time Anime Company Limited, Commercial Press International and the Children's Fun Publishing House, Bloomsbury Publishing, Hachette UK Holdings Limited.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Can We Highlight Some Emerging Trends In The Children And Young Adult Books Market?

Leading children and young adult books market players are launching new book series to engage and educate youngsters. The 'But Why' series is a remarkable example, designed to both educate and entertain children at the elementary level.

How Can We Breakdown The Market Segmentation For Children And Young Adult Books Market?

The children and young adult books market is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Print Book, Ebook, Audiobook

2 By Distribution Channel: Online distribution, Offline distribution

3 By End-user: Children 2 to 10 years, Adolescents 11 to 17 years, Young adults 18 to 25 years

It further breaks down as follows:

1 By Print Book: Picture Books, Chapter Books, Middle-Grade Books, Young Adult Novels, Activity and Educational Books

2 By eBook: Interactive eBooks, eBooks for Educational Purposes, Young Adult eNovels, ePicture Books

3 By Audiobook: Full-Length Audiobooks, Short Stories and Anthologies, Educational Audiobooks, Audiobooks for Young Adults

What Are The Regional Insights For The Children And Young Adult Books Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the children and young adult books market, with North America being the second largest. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Global Market Report 2025



Book Publishers Global Market Report 2025



Digital Rights Management Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.