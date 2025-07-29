You Can Now Home Swap With Iconic Designer Gustaf Westman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kindred's latest collaboration gives members a rare chance to stay in the cult designer's Stockholm home

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time ever, iconic Swedish designer Gustaf Westman is handing over the keys to his famously playful and pastel-hued Stockholm home.

Kindred , a global home swapping community revolutionizing the way people travel, has teamed up with Westman to open the doors to his home – filled with colorful squiggles, soft shapes, chunky objects, and made-you-look mirrors – inviting Kindred members to stay or swap homes with one of the internet's most recognizable designers.









“I'm really excited to open up my home to others on Kindred,” says acclaimed designer and Kindred member Gustaf Westman. “There's something unique about letting people experience my designs in a personal space where there is no curation whatsoever, just my own creative chaos of whatever I'm working on at that moment. It's a full expression of my world.”

Known for blending playfulness with precision, Westman is offering more than just a place to crash – it's a chance to live inside his creative universe. This initiative follows the debut of his European Pop Up Tour where he showcased his new collection not in galleries, but in real, lived-in Kindred homes - with next stops planned in Amsterdam on August 30-31, and Madrid on September 6-7.

How It Works:



Head to and sign up with the code GUS.TAF

Complete your home and user profile (this increases the likelihood of a request being accepted)

Gustaf's home profile will automatically be saved to your favorites using the code above, so you'll get a heads up when availability drops Existing Kindred members can 'save'/favourite Gustaf's home profile to be notified when availability drops

"There's something deeply personal about stepping into an artist's home. It's not just about the objects, it's about seeing the world the way they do,” said Justine Palefsky, CEO and Co-Founder of Kindred . "Gustaf builds more than furniture, he builds feeling. Swapping homes with him isn't just a design moment, it's an invitation to live inside someone else's creative mind. That's what makes Kindred different: you don't just visit a place, you experience someone else's perspective.”

Kindred , a global home swapping community, is revolutionizing the way people travel by introducing a new model built on trust, connection, and member-hosted homes – an alternative to both hotels and short-term rentals. With over 150,000 global members across 150+ cities, Kindred offers both owners and rentals alike a radically more accessible, responsible, and authentic way to travel.

