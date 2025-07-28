Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tropical Wave No. 18 Threatens Increased Rainfall Across Panama -

2025-07-28 11:06:44
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology of Panama (IMHPA) reported Monday July 28, that a new tropical wave is approaching and will unleash intense rainfall across much of the country for the next few days. This is tropical wave No. 18, currently located over Colombia and Venezuela, which would be entering Panamanian territory in the next 24 to 48 hours, according to meteorologist Emanuel Velásquez. The latest reports indicate that this phenomenon is moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea at a speed of between 9 and 18 kilometers per hour.

