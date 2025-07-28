NOV Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
| NOV INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Revenue:
|Energy Products and Services
|$
|1,025
|$
|1,050
|$
|992
|$
|2,017
|$
|2,067
|Energy Equipment
|1,207
|1,204
|1,146
|2,353
|2,382
|Eliminations
|(44
|)
|(38
|)
|(35
|)
|(79
|)
|(78
|)
|Total revenue
|2,188
|2,216
|2,103
|4,291
|4,371
|Gross profit
|446
|590
|447
|893
|1,048
|Gross profit %
|20.4
|%
|26.6
|%
|21.3
|%
|20.8
|%
|24.0
|%
|Selling, general, and administrative
|303
|277
|295
|598
|573
|Operating profit
|143
|313
|152
|295
|475
|Interest expense, net
|(12
|)
|(14
|)
|(11
|)
|(23
|)
|(30
|)
|Equity income in unconsolidated affiliates
|1
|8
|-
|1
|37
|Other expense, net
|(17
|)
|(14
|)
|(20
|)
|(37
|)
|(24
|)
|Income before income taxes
|115
|293
|121
|236
|458
|Provision for income taxes
|1
|70
|47
|48
|114
|Net income
|114
|223
|74
|188
|344
|Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|6
|(3
|)
|1
|7
|(1
|)
|Net income attributable to Company
|$
|108
|$
|226
|$
|73
|$
|181
|$
|345
|Per share data:
|Basic
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.88
|Diluted
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.87
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|375
|395
|381
|378
|394
|Diluted
|376
|397
|383
|380
|398
| NOV INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|(Unaudited)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,080
|$
|1,230
|Receivables, net
|1,902
|1,819
|Inventories, net
|1,929
|1,932
|Contract assets
|655
|577
|Prepaid and other current assets
|215
|212
|Total current assets
|5,781
|5,770
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|1,990
|1,922
|Lease right-of-use assets
|541
|549
|Goodwill and intangibles, net
|2,119
|2,138
|Other assets
|932
|982
|Total assets
|$
|11,363
|$
|11,361
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|823
|$
|837
|Accrued liabilities
|742
|861
|Contract liabilities
|513
|492
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|103
|102
|Current portion of long-term debt
|38
|37
|Accrued income taxes
|20
|18
|Total current liabilities
|2,239
|2,347
|Long-term debt
|1,690
|1,703
|Lease liabilities
|540
|544
|Other liabilities
|336
|339
|Total liabilities
|4,805
|4,933
|Total stockholders' equity
|6,558
|6,428
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|11,363
|$
|11,361
| NOV INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|114
|$
|188
|$
|344
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|87
|176
|169
|Working capital, net
|(41
|)
|(135
|)
|(222
|)
|Other operating items, net
|31
|97
|63
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|191
|326
|354
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(83
|)
|(167
|)
|(151
|)
|Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|-
|-
|(252
|)
|Business divestitures, net of cash disposed
|-
|-
|176
|Other
|2
|5
|1
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(81
|)
|(162
|)
|(226
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Borrowings against lines of credit and other debt
|-
|-
|419
|Payments against lines of credit and other debt
|(9
|)
|(13
|)
|(422
|)
|Cash dividends paid
|(107
|)
|(135
|)
|(50
|)
|Share repurchases
|(69
|)
|(150
|)
|(37
|)
|Other
|(13
|)
|(35
|)
|(23
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(198
|)
|(333
|)
|(113
|)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash
|11
|19
|(4
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(77
|)
|(150
|)
|11
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|1,157
|1,230
|816
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|1,080
|$
|1,080
|$
|827
| NOV INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW AND EXCESS FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|Presented below is a reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to“Free Cash Flow”. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash flow from operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, or“capital expenditures” and Excess Free Cash Flow as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures and other investments, including acquisitions and divestitures. Management believes this is important information to provide because it is used by management to evaluate the Company's operational performance and trends between periods and manage the business. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company's results of ongoing operations. Free Cash Flow and Excess Free Cash Flow are not intended to replace GAAP financial measures.
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Total cash flows provided by operating activities
|$
|191
|$
|326
|$
|354
|Capital expenditures
|(83
|)
|(167
|)
|(151
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|108
|$
|159
|$
|203
|Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|-
|-
|(252
|)
|Business divestitures, net of cash disposed
|-
|-
|176
|Excess Free Cash Flow
|$
|108
|$
|159
|$
|127
| NOV INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|Presented below is a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Operating Profit excluding Depreciation, Amortization, Gains and Losses on Sales of Fixed Assets, and, when applicable, Other Items. Adjusted EBITDA % is a ratio showing Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales. Management believes this is important information to provide because it is used by management to evaluate the Company's operational performance and trends between periods and manage the business. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company's results of ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA % are not intended to replace GAAP financial measures, such as Net Income and Operating Profit %. Other Items include gain on business divestiture, impairment, restructure, severance, facility closure costs and inventory charges and credits.
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Operating profit:
|Energy Products and Services
|$
|83
|$
|128
|$
|83
|$
|166
|$
|249
|Energy Equipment
|122
|232
|134
|256
|327
|Eliminations and corporate costs
|(62
|)
|(47
|)
|(65
|)
|(127
|)
|(101
|)
|Total operating profit
|$
|143
|$
|313
|$
|152
|$
|295
|$
|475
|Operating profit %:
|Energy Products and Services
|8.1
|%
|12.2
|%
|8.4
|%
|8.2
|%
|12.0
|%
|Energy Equipment
|10.1
|%
|19.3
|%
|11.7
|%
|10.9
|%
|13.7
|%
|Eliminations and corporate costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total operating profit %
|6.5
|%
|14.1
|%
|7.2
|%
|6.9
|%
|10.9
|%
|Other items, net:
|Energy Products and Services
|$
|6
|$
|1
|$
|5
|$
|11
|$
|1
|Energy Equipment
|9
|(119
|)
|3
|12
|(123
|)
|Corporate
|4
|-
|5
|9
|1
|Total other items
|$
|19
|$
|(118
|)
|$
|13
|$
|32
|$
|(121
|)
|(Gain) loss on sales of fixed assets:
|Energy Products and Services
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|(1
|)
|Energy Equipment
|(1
|)
|-
|-
|(1
|)
|-
|Corporate
|4
|-
|-
|4
|-
|Total (gain) loss on sales of fixed assets
|$
|3
|$
|-
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|1
|$
|(1
|)
|Depreciation & amortization:
|Energy Products and Services
|$
|57
|$
|55
|$
|59
|$
|116
|$
|109
|Energy Equipment
|28
|29
|28
|56
|57
|Corporate
|2
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Total depreciation & amortization
|$
|87
|$
|86
|$
|89
|$
|176
|$
|169
|Adjusted EBITDA:
|Energy Products and Services
|$
|146
|$
|184
|$
|145
|$
|291
|$
|358
|Energy Equipment
|158
|142
|165
|323
|261
|Eliminations and corporate costs
|(52
|)
|(45
|)
|(58
|)
|(110
|)
|(97
|)
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|252
|$
|281
|$
|252
|$
|504
|$
|522
|Adjusted EBITDA %:
|Energy Products and Services
|14.2
|%
|17.5
|%
|14.6
|%
|14.4
|%
|17.3
|%
|Energy Equipment
|13.1
|%
|11.8
|%
|14.4
|%
|13.7
|%
|11.0
|%
|Eliminations and corporate costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total Adjusted EBITDA %
|11.5
|%
|12.7
|%
|12.0
|%
|11.7
|%
|11.9
|%
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
|GAAP net income attributable to Company
|$
|108
|$
|226
|$
|73
|$
|181
|$
|345
|Noncontrolling interests
|6
|(3
|)
|1
|7
|(1
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|1
|70
|47
|48
|114
|Interest and financial costs
|22
|22
|22
|44
|46
|Interest income
|(10
|)
|(8
|)
|(11
|)
|(21
|)
|(16
|)
|Equity income in unconsolidated affiliates
|(1
|)
|(8
|)
|-
|(1
|)
|(37
|)
|Other expense, net
|17
|14
|20
|37
|24
|(Gain) loss on sales of fixed assets
|3
|-
|(2
|)
|1
|(1
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|87
|86
|89
|176
|169
|Other items, net
|19
|(118
|)
|13
|32
|(121
|)
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|252
|$
|281
|$
|252
|$
|504
|$
|522
