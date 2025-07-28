Veralto Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

WALTHAM, Mass., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veralto (NYSE: VLTO ) (the "Company"), a global leader in essential water and product quality solutions dedicated to Safeguarding the World's Most Vital ResourcesTM announced results for the second quarter ended July 4, 2025.

Key Second Quarter 2025 Results



Sales increased 6.4% year-over-year to $1,371 million, with non-GAAP core sales growth of 4.8%

Operating profit margin was 22.8% and non-GAAP adjusted operating profit margin was 23.7%

Net earnings were $222 million, or $0.89 per diluted common share

Non-GAAP, adjusted net earnings were $232 million, or $0.93 per diluted common share Operating cash flow was $339 million and non-GAAP free cash flow was $323 million

"We delivered a strong second quarter led by outstanding commercial execution and steady, broad-based customer demand. Our rigorous application of the Veralto Enterprise System continued to support global growth and operating discipline, while also helping mitigate impacts from changes in global trade policies," said Jennifer L. Honeycutt, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Through the first half, we grew core sales mid-single-digits, expanded adjusted operating profit margins and delivered double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth. These results are a testament to the focused efforts of our global team, our durable business model and secular growth drivers across our end markets,"

"Based on our first half performance, stable demand across our end markets and our current assessment of macro-economic conditions, we raised our full year core sales growth and adjusted earnings per share guidance. Veralto's financial position remains strong, and we continue to be prudent in evaluating capital allocation opportunities to fuel long-term shareholder value," concluded Honeycutt.

2025 Guidance

The Company provides forecasted sales only on a non-GAAP basis because of the difficulty in estimating the other components of GAAP sales, such as currency translation, acquisitions, and divestitures.

The guidance below includes the Company's current assessment of the macro-economic environment, including tariffs and the Company's actions to mitigate adverse financial impacts.

For the third quarter of 2025, Veralto anticipates that non-GAAP core sales will grow mid-single-digits year-over-year with adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.91 to $0.95 per share.

For the full year 2025, the Company raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance range to $3.72 to $3.80 per share, up from its prior guidance range of $3.60 to $3.70 per share. The Company also increased its full year core sales growth assumption to mid-single-digits, up from its prior assumption of low-to-mid-single-digits. The Company maintained its expectation for full year adjusted operating profit margin expansion in the range of flat to +50 basis points year-over-year and for its free cash flow conversion in the range of 90% to 100%.

ABOUT VERALTO

With annual sales of over $5 billion, Veralto is a global leader in essential technology solutions with a proven track record of solving some of the most complex challenges we face as a society. Our industry-leading companies with globally recognized brands help billions of people around the world access clean water, safe food and trusted essential goods. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, our global team of nearly 17,000 associates is committed to making an enduring positive impact on our world and united by a powerful purpose: Safeguarding the World's Most Vital ResourcesTM.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Calculations of these measures, the reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, as applicable, and other information relating to these non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental reconciliation schedule attached.

In addition, this earnings release, the slide presentation accompanying the related earnings call, non-GAAP reconciliations and a note containing details of historical and anticipated, future financial performance have been posted to the "Investors" section of Veralto's website ( ) under the subheading "Quarterly Earnings."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding the Company's third quarter and full year 2025 financial performance and guidance, the Company's differentiation and positioning to continue delivering sustainable, long-term shareholder value and any other statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than historical factual information are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: projections of revenue, expenses, profit, profit margins, asset values, pricing, tax rates, tax provisions, cash flows, pension and benefit obligations and funding requirements, Veralto's liquidity position or other projected financial measures; Veralto's management's plans and strategies for future operations, including statements relating to anticipated operating performance, customer demand, cost reductions, restructuring activities, new product and service developments, competitive strengths or market position, acquisitions and the integration thereof, divestitures, spin-offs, split-offs, initial public offerings, other securities offerings or other distributions, strategic opportunities, stock repurchases, dividends and executive compensation; growth, declines and other trends in markets Veralto sells into, including the impact of changes to global trade policies, restrictions on imports, related countermeasures and reciprocal tariffs; future new or modified laws, regulations, accounting pronouncements or public policy changes; regulatory approvals and the timing and conditionality thereof; outstanding claims, legal proceedings, tax audits and assessments and other contingent liabilities; future foreign currency exchange rates and fluctuations in those rates; results of operations and/or financial condition; general economic and capital markets conditions; the anticipated timing of any of the foregoing; assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; and any other statements that address events or developments that Veralto intends or believes will or may occur in the future. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.