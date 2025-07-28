Cox Automotive Forecast: New-Vehicle Sales Return To A Slower Pace In July, With Little Upside Expected In Second Half
|
|
Sales Forecast 1
|
Market Share
|
|
Segment
|
Jul-25
|
Jul-24
|
Jun-25
|
YOY%
|
MOM%
|
Jul-25
|
Jun-25
|
MOM
|
|
Mid-Size Car
|
60,000
|
64,696
|
59,557
|
-7.3 %
|
0.7 %
|
4.6 %
|
4.7 %
|
-0.1 %
|
|
Compact Car
|
95,000
|
99,871
|
91,268
|
-4.9 %
|
4.1 %
|
7.3 %
|
7.2 %
|
0.1 %
|
|
Compact SUV/Crossover
|
220,000
|
205,709
|
216,227
|
6.9 %
|
1.7 %
|
16.9 %
|
17.0 %
|
-0.1 %
|
|
Full-Size Pickup Truck
|
190,000
|
181,574
|
187,539
|
4.6 %
|
1.3 %
|
14.6 %
|
14.7 %
|
-0.2 %
|
|
Mid-Size SUV/Crossover
|
205,000
|
197,066
|
200,315
|
4.0 %
|
2.3 %
|
15.7 %
|
15.7 %
|
0.0 %
|
|
Other Segments
|
535,000
|
541,108
|
518,622
|
-1.1 %
|
3.2 %
|
41.0 %
|
40.7 %
|
0.3 %
|
|
Grand Total
|
1,305,000
|
1,290,024
|
1,273,528
|
1.2 %
|
2.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Cox Automotive Industry Insights data
About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear CapitalTM, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.
