Hanmi Financial To Participate In The 26Th Annual KBW Community Bank Investor Conference
Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ron Santarosa, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one and small group meetings during the conference.
A copy of the presentation being used for meetings with institutional investors will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .
About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches, five loan production offices and three loan centers in California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at .
Investor Contacts:
Romolo (Ron) Santarosa
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
213-427-5636
Lisa Fortuna
Investor Relations
Financial Profiles, Inc.
...
310-622-8251
Source: Hanmi Bank
