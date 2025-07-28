Trump Announces 'Food Centres' In Gaza Amid Worsening Hunger Crisis, Says 'You Can't Fake Starvation'
“We're going to set up food centres where the people can walk in – and no boundaries. We're not going to have fences,” Trump told reporters at the Turnberry golf resort.'You can't fake starvation'
Trump, visibly moved by images from Gaza , described the humanitarian situation as dire, particularly for children.
“I mean, some of those kids – that's real starvation stuff,” he said.“You can't fake that. They have to get food and safety right now.”
Trump also called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do more to facilitate aid and end the conflict .
“Israel has a lot of responsibility... I think Israel can do a lot,” he said.“You have to end it,” he added, referring directly to the ongoing war.UK's Starmer calls situation 'absolute catastrophe'
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed Trump's sentiments, calling the Gaza crisis a humanitarian catastrophe and criticising the limitations on aid deliveries.
“It's a humanitarian crisis, right? It's an absolute catastrophe,” Starmer said.“I think people in Britain are revolted at seeing what they're seeing on their screen.”
Downing Street has reportedly urged the US to pressure Israel to allow greater humanitarian access, amid what it called“unspeakable suffering and starvation.”Also Read | US-EU trade deal: Tariff, tariff in the hall- who's the winner after all? Global pressure mounts on Israel
Britain, France, and Germany have all criticised Israel for restricting essential aid into Gaza. Though a daily pause in military activity between 10am and 8pm has been announced to facilitate aid deliveries, relief agencies say the response still falls short.
The World Food Programme (WFP) said only 60 trucks of aid were able to enter Gaza recently-well below the 100-truck daily target.
“Sixty is definitely not enough,” said Samer AbdelJaber, WFP's Regional Director.“Almost 470,000 people are facing famine-like conditions. We need something continuous and scalable.”Trump: 'Number one priority is getting people fed'
Trump insisted that the immediate focus must be on getting food to civilians in need, noting that the US is increasing both financial and material aid.
“We're giving a lot of money and a lot of food, and other nations are now stepping up. It's a mess. They have to get food and safety right now,” he said.Also Read | Jaishankar junks Trump's ceasefire claims, says no phone call with PM Modi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment