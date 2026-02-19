KTR Urges CM Reddy To Allocate Funds For Poll Promises In 2026-27 Budget

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday wrote an open letter to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, urging the Congress government in the state to allocate adequate funds in the upcoming 2026-27 State Budget for the implementation of the promises made during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Stating that nearly half of the Congress government's tenure has already elapsed, KTR alleged that about 95 per cent of the promises made by the Congress remain pending. He cautioned that the patience of Telangana society is wearing thin and demanded that the government must make concrete budgetary provisions this time.

BRS Demands Concrete Budgetary Action

KTR criticised the ruling party for coming to power in the name of the Six Guarantees but allegedly failing to implement them even after two budgets. He demanded that substantial allocations be made, particularly for women, the elderly, students, youth and farmers who were promised benefits under the guarantees.

The BRS leader further called for dedicated budgetary support for BCs, SCs, STs and minorities in line with the commitments made in various Congress declarations. He said the government must also clear the pending dues promised to different sections over the past two years.

In his letter, KTR reminded the Chief Minister of the Congress promise to grant legal status to the Six Guarantees and urged the government to honour that commitment. He warned that if funds are not allocated in the forthcoming budget, the BRS would intensify pressure on the government on behalf of the people.

Specific Allocations Demanded

Highlighting specific demands, KTR said the government must provide funds to enhance pensions for the elderly and widows to ₹4,000 as promised, allocate resources for the Mahalakshmi scheme to provide ₹2,500 per month to women, increase Rythu Bandhu assistance to ₹15,000 and clear pending dues to farmers, implement unemployment benefits and release a job calendar for youth, extend financial assistance promised to auto drivers and other vulnerable groups.

BRS Issues Strong Warning

He alleged that despite repeated assurances, beneficiaries have not received payments under several schemes and warned that continued delay would lead to public backlash. KTR also questioned reports suggesting that the upcoming budget may not adequately fund the guarantees, alleging that the government was attempting to divert public attention with "non-essential issues".

Concluding the letter, the BRS Working President issued a strong warning that if the 2026-27 Budget fails to provide sufficient allocations for the Six Guarantees, the 420 manifesto promises and various declarations, the party would hold the Congress government accountable "at every level" in the interest of the people of Telangana.

(ANI)

