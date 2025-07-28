Turkmenistan Launches Data Exchange System With UNDP And Estonian Backing

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has officially launched an interdepartmental electronic data exchange system based on Estonia's X-Road platform as part of its broader efforts to advance the country's digital economy, Trend reports via official Turkmen media.

The system connects 10 ministries and government departments, along with 12 electronic state services, aiming to streamline administrative processes and enhance digital governance.

The project is being implemented under a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Communications and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Estonian company Nortal AS was selected as the contractor following an international tender held with technical support from UNDP.

The new system has been installed in the technical facility of the Turkmentelecom telecommunications company. In line with cybersecurity standards, secure servers have been deployed, enabling safe data exchange between government bodies.

To support the rollout, 75 specialists from the Ministry of Communications and connected institutions received training on using and securing the X-Road system. The training also included modules on Cisco CCNA and CCNP networking and programming languages such as Linux, Java, and Python. All participants were awarded certificates upon completion.

In addition, Nortal legal experts reviewed the legal framework of involved agencies and submitted recommendations for improving the regulatory base for digital services.

The introduction of the X-Road platform is expected to simplify interdepartmental communication, improve data accessibility, and increase the availability of electronic public services. The initiative also supports the development of Turkmenistan's electronic government system, reduces administrative costs through automation, and strengthens secure digital infrastructure across state institutions.