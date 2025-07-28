Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Proposes Suspending Research Funding For Israeli Startups Over Gaza Crisis


(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 28 (Petra) The European Commission on Monday proposed suspending funding for certain Israeli startups in response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
In a statement released earlier in the day, the Commission acknowledged that while Israel has announced daily humanitarian pauses in its military operations, the situation in Gaza remains dire.
The proposal, set to be discussed by Commission members later on Monday, includes a partial suspension of Israel's participation in the EU's Horizon research funding program. The move comes amid growing calls from several European countries to intensify pressure on Israel over its handling of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

