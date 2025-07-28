Dubai: Jumeirah Village Triangle To Have Its First Man-Made Beach

Dubai developer Binghatti has unveiled its latest project, Binghatti Flare, a twin tower development, with both tower 01 and 02 having a gross value of Dh2.1 billion.

Featuring over 1,300 residential units and located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, the project is poised to become one of Dubai's boldest residential addresses. Its standout feature: the first-ever man-made beach in JVT, coupled with over 20+ resort-style amenities across both towers.

In recognition of the strong and growing interest from Egyptian investors who rank among Binghatti's top international buyers a dedicated team will remain on the ground for five days following the event. Located at Rixos Premium Alamein, Binghatti's property showcase will offer tailored support, on-site consultations, and exclusive offers for prospective investors.

The unveiling was held at Egypt's North Coast with a seaside event attended by over 7,500 guests, increasing the turnout of its previous Cairo showcase beneath the pyramids. The evening was headlined by Kadim Al Sahir, the legendary“Caesar of Arabic Music”.

Held at the scenic North Square Plaza in El-Alamein, the event drew a guest list of local celebrities, business leaders, and dignitaries. Hollywood icon Terry Crews served as master of ceremonies, joined on stage by celebrated Egyptian actor and presenter Ramy Radwan.

Chairman Muhammad Binghatti commented:“Egypt is a land of immense investment potential. Our presence here is a testament to our commitment to this market and toEgyptian buyers. With every project, we aim to blend bold architectural vision. Binghatti is not just building homes, we are crafting landmarks that redefine luxury and resonate across generations.”

The evening also served as a networking platform, bringing together industry leaders, developers, investors, and key stakeholders, sparking strategic dialogue and partnership opportunities that extend beyond the UAE-Egypt axis.