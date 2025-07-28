Openworks Earns Prestigious CIMS-Green Building Certification With Honors, Setting A New Standard For Facility Management Excellence

PHOENIX, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWorks has achieved a significant milestone in the facility services industry.

The organization has earned the International Sanitary Supply Association's (ISSA) Cleaning Industry Management Standard-Green Building (CIMS-GB) Certification with Honors-a prestigious recognition of superior performance in service delivery, sustainability, and operational excellence.

This elite international certification gives customers peace of mind that OpenWorks follows best-in-class practices around quality, health and safety, and environmental responsibility.

"This certification with Honors validates everything we stand for-exceptional performance, environmental stewardship, and a relentless focus on quality," said Eric Roudi, Founder and CEO of OpenWorks.

"It demonstrates to our customers that choosing OpenWorks means partnering with a provider that consistently meets the highest industry standards-across every location, every site, every time."

What "With Honors" Means

To achieve CIMS-GB Certification with Honors, an organization must exceed baseline requirements in key operational areas-scoring 100% of the mandatory elements and at least 85% of recommended elements. The Honors distinction recognizes:



Superior Performance : Excellence beyond minimum standards in quality systems, service delivery, workforce management, safety, and environmental practices.

Exemplary Processes : Rigorous procedures for cleaning operations, ensuring consistent, efficient, and safe service at every customer location.

For all OpenWorks clients, this means:



Confidence in Consistency – Standardized processes across every location, backed by centralized oversight.



Commitment to Sustainability – A clear alignment with ESG goals and eco-friendly practices.

Operational Peace of Mind – Trusted service delivery that's independently verified and fully compliant.

"OpenWorks has shown extraordinary leadership in combining innovation, sustainability, and customer excellence," said David Swindle, Associate Director of Consulting at ISSA.

Raising the Bar for Nationwide Service Providers

OpenWorks' recognition underscores what's possible when robust training, centralized quality control, and a commitment to continuous improvement are scaled across a nationwide service provider supply chain.

"Earning this certification is about more than meeting a standard-it's a reflection of our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality service at scale," Roudi added. "It reinforces that we don't just commit to excellence-we operationalize it across every site we serve."

The company plans to continue to lead the way in multi-site facility management through advancing technology, human focus, and clear-cut communication.

About OpenWorks

At OpenWorks, we deliver facility management services tailored to multi-site operations, ensuring seamless oversight, strict compliance, and a safe environment. Known for our professionalism, transparency, and innovative use of technology, we simplify facility management-so you can focus on what matters most: achieving results. Learn more at openworksweb .

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Kyle Wood, OpenWorks Marketing Manager at 602-357-7904 or [email protected] .

Contact: Kyle Wood, Marketing Manager, OpenWorks

Phone: 602-357-7904

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE OpenWorks

