Codemonkey Expands Offerings With New High School Coding Courses, Now Providing A Complete K12 Computer Science Curriculum
For administrators and directors of education, this provides a unified solution to support the district's entire computer science and AI education journey, from introductory block-based coding to advanced text-based coding and AP-level courses. This approach ensures a consistent, standards-aligned learning experience for students at all grade levels, while making curriculum planning and implementation more efficient across the district.
The new high school program introduces students to essential programming languages and concepts, including Python, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. In addition to mastering foundational languages, students will engage in basic game and web development, explore introductory artificial intelligence, and if looking to continue in the world of computer science, prepare for the AP Computer Science Principles (AP CSP) exam.
Designed with both students and educators in mind, the high school courses offer interactive challenges, real-world projects, and teacher-friendly resources to make computer science accessible and engaging for all.
With this launch, CodeMonkey reinforces its mission to make coding education fun, intuitive, and impactful, one student at a time.
About CodeMonkey
CodeMonkey is a leading, fun and intuitive K-12 Computer Science and Digital Literacy Curriculum for kids. Through game-based & project-based courses, students as young as 5 use programming to solve scaffolded puzzles and build their own games. CodeMonkey does not require prior coding experience to teach and is designed for school and home-use.
CodeMonkey helps students as young as 5 to learn coding, typing, digital literacy & AI to better equip them with much needed tools to navigate the digital world.CONTACT: Boaz Zaionce (888) 299- 3294
