'So Long Valley' Producer Files Defamation Suit Against Ruchi Gujjar Post The Premiere Ruckus
The maker has accused Ruchi of conspiracy, threats, and disruption aimed at causing financial loss and tarnishing the film's reputation.
Going by an official statement, Ruchi had allegedly paid ₹20–30 lakh to her friend Karan Chauhan, and even urged a couple of cast members to not be a part of the film.
In addition to this, the actress is also believed to have attempted to block the release of "So Long Valley" by filing a court application.
However, the application was dismissed as the court ruled in favor of Singh. The court further confirmed that Ruchi had no financial or contractual involvement with the production company and therefore had no authority to stop the release of the movie.
Things got worse when Ruchi allegedly created a scene during the premiere show of "So Long Valley".
According to the reports, she hurled a sandal and a water bottle at Singh, after which an FIR was registered against her and six others by the Amboli Police.
Following the unfortunate incident, Singh expressed his disapproval of Ruchi's actions while addressing the media.
The maker shared that the movie has faced a major financial impact and negative publicity due to such false allegations and threats by Ruchi. He added that Ruchi even intimidated actors and service providers despite having no connection with the film's production.
Singh revealed that they have filed a ₹10 crore defamation claim against the actress to ensure accountability.
Legal team, representing Singh, confirmed that the legal proceedings in the matter have already been initiated and that additional actions against the actress are also being considered.
Featuring Tridha Choudhary, Akanksha Puri, and Man Singh in the lead,
"So Long Valley" was released on July 25.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment