NYT Connections Hints For July 28: Decode Puzzle #778 With Today's Clues, Categories, And Full Answers
Connections, The New York Times' daily word puzzle , has carved out its own space among modern brain games. Unlike traditional crosswords or word searches, this one challenges players to sort 16 random-looking words into four hidden categories. The catch? The links are not always obvious. With difficulty levels marked from Yellow (easy) to Purple (tricky), it teases both casual and committed solvers. The game is free to play on desktop and mobile.
Also read: NYT Connections #775 today: Hints, answers, and categories for July 25 puzzleNYT Connections July 28 clues
For those tackling Connections on July 28, a few well-placed hints made all the difference. The four categories offered subtle nudges: Yellow hinted at clues, Green pointed to beginnings, Blue revolved around collectibles, and Purple teased out movie genres. These cues were not giveaways, they simply helped steer players toward patterns hidden in plain sight. With just enough push, they made the solving process smoother without spoiling the fun.NYT Connections today categories
The Connections puzzle for July 28 (game #778) leaned on clarity over trickery. The categories: Indication, Foremost, Item in a Collection, and _ _ _ Movie, were surprisingly intuitive. Solvers found that the groupings clicked without much second-guessing, thanks to the absence of misleading wordplay. Many described it as one of the more approachable editions, offering a welcome mental breather without compromising the fun of finding the right connections.Answers to Today's NYT Connections
If today's Connections puzzle had you stumped, here's the full breakdown of the July 28 answers. Under“ indication ” were: evidence, hint, sign, and trace.“ Foremost ” included: first, initial, original, and primary. For“ item in a collection ,” the words were: coin, comic, record, and stamp. And rounding it out, the“ _ _ _ movie ” category featured: buddy, cult, date, and silent. A well-balanced set, with minimal curveballs.How to play the game
Connections challenges players to group 16 words into four themed sets. While the layout is simple, the logic is not. With only four mistakes allowed, each guess matters, making focus, strategy, and a sharp eye for wordplay key to winning.FAQs1. What is the NYT Connections puzzle?
It is a daily word game where you group 16 words into four related categories.2. How many wrong guesses are allowed?
You can make up to four incorrect guesses before the game ends.3. What was the NYT Connections puzzle number for July 28?
It was puzzle #778.
