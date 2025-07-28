403
UN Climate Chief Urges More Goals from Australia
(MENAFN) The UN's climate leader has called on Australia to adopt more ambitious climate policies, as the debate around the country's emissions reduction targets intensifies in parliament.
"Bog standard is beneath you," Simon Stiell stated, emphasizing that the country could reap "colossal" economic benefits by setting more ambitious goals.
Australia has committed to reducing emissions by 43% by 2030, but it still ranks among the world's largest polluters on a per capita basis, facing criticism for its ongoing reliance on fossil fuels.
Stiell's remarks were made at a time when an opposition MP introduced a bill in parliament to overturn the nation's goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.
Meanwhile, the Labor government is considering a new target for emissions reductions by 2035.
Speaking at an event organized by the Smart Energy Council, an independent industry organization, Stiell referred to the potential 2035 target, which is set to be announced in September, as a "defining moment" for Australia.
This decision is part of the country's commitment under the Paris Climate Agreement, in which world leaders agreed to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.
"Go for what's smart by going big," Stiell advised, stressing that failing to act could threaten regional stability and living standards.
"Consider the alternative: missing the opportunity and letting the world overheat," he warned.
