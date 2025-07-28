Vortex Promotes Chuck Parsons And Ryan Helmuth To Key Positions Designed To Strengthen Operations Throughout The Vortex Platform Of Businesses

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Parsons, who served as President at Sancon prior to being acquired by Vortex earlier this year, brings decades of industry experience and a track record of excellence to his new corporate role. "Chuck's no-nonsense approach, combined with his ability to consistently deliver high-quality services in California's highly competitive market, makes him an ideal fit for this position," said Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies.

A 30-year veteran of Sancon Technologies, Parsons has been instrumental in establishing the company as a trusted leader in trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation. In his new role, Parsons will lead enterprise-level strategy, drive operational alignment, and strengthen cross-business collaboration across the Vortex platform. He will also be the strategic lead over CIPP Corp. Vortex's CIPP lining installation network. Chuck will report directly to Ryan Graham, COO of the Vortex Companies.

Succeeding Parsons, Ryan Helmuth has been promoted to Regional Vice President of Sancon Technologies. With 15 years of service at Sancon, Helmuth brings deep field knowledge, strong market insight, and respected leadership. In his new role, he will oversee all day-to-day operations and report to B.J. Kerstiens, Senior Vice President of Vortex Services. Helmuth will focus on operational excellence and supporting the continued expansion of Sancon as a vital component of the Vortex Services platform.

"Chuck and Ryan are both exceptional leaders who have played pivotal roles in Sancon's long-term success," said Graham. "Their operational experience and dedication to our mission make them ideally suited to guide us into this next phase of growth."

Vellano added, "Chuck and Ryan have each made a lasting impact on Sancon's success. Their promotions reflect our investment in leadership continuity, building a strong internal culture, and our goal to keep growing with the people who helped get us here."

About Vortex Companies

Celebrating 10 years in the industry, Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, offering advanced technologies and turnkey services for municipal, industrial, and commercial systems. With 29 locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in the rehabilitation of manholes, pipes, and structures; the manufacture of specialty mortars, polymeric coatings, resins, and CIPP liners; and the development and distribution of sewer robotics, UV technologies, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Vortex Companies