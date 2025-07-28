International Youth Foundation (IYF) Partners With The Burberry Foundation To Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell In Celebration Of International Youth Day

BALTIMORE, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Youth Foundation (IYF) is honored to announce that it will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on August 15, 2025, in celebration of International Youth Day alongside long-term partner The Burberry Foundation. The ceremony will be livestreamed at 4:00 PM ET, highlighting global efforts to empower youth through creativity, opportunity, and leadership. Watch live here .

Burberry Inspire partner Girls Inc. of New York City's 2025“Elevate Her Essence” Annual Conference. Pictured (L–R): Blair Trader, VP of Marketing & Communications, Americas at Burberry; youth attendees; and Eilish Roche, VP of HR, Americas at Burberry.

This year's celebration recognizes the impact of the Burberry Inspire program , a joint initiative co-developed by IYF and The Burberry Foundation and delivered with the support of youth organizations across the world. The program operates in the U.S., UK, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong S.A.R.-providing opportunities for young people aged 10–24 to explore the arts, STEM, and leadership, while strengthening confidence, belonging, and social connection.

"Ringing the Nasdaq bell with The Burberry Foundation on August 15, in celebration of International Youth Day, is a powerful statement about what's possible when we invest in the creativity and leadership of young people," said Christina Sass, President and CEO of IYF. "Together, we're building a future where youth agency and innovation drive global progress."

The initiative also includes the Burberry Inspire Young Leaders Program, which connects youth across regions with mentorship, storytelling platforms, and Burberry employee volunteers, fostering cross-cultural learning and community impact.

"We believe in empowering young people to realize their potential through creativity and connection," said Alexandra McCauley, Chief People Officer at Burberry. "Our partnership with IYF on the Burberry Inspire program has helped to bring that vision to life in communities around the world. I'm thrilled to be joining IYF and our Burberry Inspire partners, New York Edge and Girls Inc. of New York City , on behalf of The Burberry Foundation to celebrate our collective efforts and the next generation of leaders on a global stage."

As IYF marks its 35th anniversary , the Nasdaq moment serves as a tribute to more than three decades of connecting young people with opportunities to transform their lives-and a renewed call to action to invest in the next generation.

About IYF

The International Youth Foundation® (IYF®) stands by, for, and with young people. Founded in 1990 through a generous grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, IYF is a global nonprofit with programs directly benefiting 8.1 million young people and operations spanning 105 countries so far. Together with local community-based organizations and a network of corporate, foundation, and multilateral partners, we connect young people with opportunities to transform their lives. We believe that educated, employed, engaged young people possess the power to solve the world's toughest problems, and we focus our youth development efforts on three linked objectives: unlocking agency, driving economic opportunity, and making systems more inclusive. Our vision is to see young people inspired and equipped to realize the future they want. The International Youth Foundation: Transforming Lives, Together. To learn more about the International Youth Foundation, please join us at iyfglobal .

About The Burberry Foundation

Based in London, United Kingdom, The Burberry Foundation is an independent charity (UK registered charity number 1154468) and was established by Burberry Group plc in 2008 as a grant making charity with general charitable purposes. Whilst primarily funded by Burberry Group plc, the Burberry Foundation operates in full independence from Burberry Group plc and its commercial interests.

The Burberry Foundation is committed to improving the lives of young people across the globe. By working with a network of global youth associations, The Burberry Foundation provides opportunities for young people to explore their creativity, build confidence and life skills, and shape a more positive future for themselves and their communities.

The Burberry Foundation's work is guided by the principles of the Creative Youth Development Partnership's framework and aims to showcase the importance of creativity to both the development of young people, and to driving wider social impact.

